Following a breakthrough season in which he led University to its first playoff trip in 13 years, Kent Laster is departing for another job.

Laster has accepted a position as the new head football coach at Denton Braswell, confirming the move via text message to the Tribune-Herald on Monday.

Laster notched a 6-16 record in two seasons at University after taking over following a three-year stint at Little Rock Central in Arkansas. The Trojans went 0-10 in his first year, but rebounded in a big way in his second year in 2022. University ascended to a 6-6 record, making the playoffs and winning a game in the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Trojans actually finished just a last-second field goal away from winning a district championship, falling to Belton, 31-29, in the regular-season finale.

While the Trojans graduated some talented seniors, they’ll still bring back several standout players in 2023, including quarterback JaShaun Manghane (2,008 passing yards, 23 TDs) and receiver/defensive back London Smith (600 receiving yards, 6 TDs; 4 INTs), who was the Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

Denton Braswell is a Class 6A program that went 3-7 in 2022.

Waco ISD and athletic director Ed Love will launch an immediate search for the next University coach.