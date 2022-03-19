University's Sanchez nabs state powerlifting silver

CORPUS CHRISTI — University junior Cristal Sanchez nabbed a silver medal at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships on Saturday.
Competing in the 181-pound division, Sanchez totaled 950 pounds of weight lifted. She had a squat of 390, a bench press of 190, and a deadlift of 370. She was third going into the deadlift, but passed Elgin’s Ainsley Orme to ascend to the silver.
Mount Pleasant’s Nayeli Jaimes won the title with a total of 985 pounds.
Sanchez transferred to University from Bruceville-Eddy, where she was seventh at state last year.