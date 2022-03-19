 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University's Sanchez nabs state powerlifting silver

University junior Cristal Sanchez, who won the regional powerlifting title earlier in the month, added a Class 5A state silver medal on Saturday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

CORPUS CHRISTI — University junior Cristal Sanchez nabbed a silver medal at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships on Saturday.

Competing in the 181-pound division, Sanchez totaled 950 pounds of weight lifted. She had a squat of 390, a bench press of 190, and a deadlift of 370. She was third going into the deadlift, but passed Elgin’s Ainsley Orme to ascend to the silver.

Mount Pleasant’s Nayeli Jaimes won the title with a total of 985 pounds.

Sanchez transferred to University from Bruceville-Eddy, where she was seventh at state last year.

