University's Sanders signs with Texas baseball

Nik Sanders

University High School senior Nik Sanders fulfilled a dream this week when he signed to play baseball for the University of Texas.

 Waco ISD photo

Nik Sanders made it official this week, as the University High School senior signed to play baseball for the University of Texas.

Sanders is ranked as one of the top catcher prospects in the state. Last year as a junior at La Vega, Sanders hit .491 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He also had a fielding percentage of .976 with 82 putouts. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.

Sanders transferred to University prior to this school year.

“I chose Texas because it’s my dream college,” Sanders told TexasSports.com. “My first picture is a picture of me in a Texas onesie. I want to lead a team to a national championship and take over Omaha.”

