Unselfish Lorena girls show extra-crispy passing in bi-district rout, 51-13

MART — Outside, the air offered plenty of winter crispness. Inside, it was nice and toasty, but Lorena still brought an extra-crispy level of passing.
The Lady Leopards’ ball movement forced Eustace to scramble and play chase, and it led to ample open looks at the rim. Lorena showed a philanthropic level of unselfishness in turning back Eustace, 51-13, on Friday afternoon in the Class 4A bi-district basketball playoffs at the Mart High Gym.
Lorena (20-6) moves on to next week’s area round to face Rogers, a 42-40 winner over Franklin on Friday.
This marked the playoff debut for Mart’s shiny new gym, as that school district opened a new high school campus this year. Fittingly, the Lady Leopards kept things tidy and clean with their spotless passing.
Lorena outscored Eustace, 14-0, in the opening quarter, and 10 of those points came as the end result of a sweet assist. The only outliers were a pair of free throws from Kate Houser and a putback from Alison Haberman just before the first-quarter buzzer.
“Especially early on, our passing was good,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said.
“We whipped the ball around, moved their zone quite a bit. Again, played inside-outside or inside-inside and saw the floor really well. We shared the basketball, and when we do that we’re pretty good.”
When Lorena’s high-low attack is on point, sophomore forward Leigh Jespersen often emerges as the biggest beneficiary. She used her athleticism to her advantage, scoring a game-high 18 points, snatching 13 rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.
While Jespersen often stands out as the finisher, it’s Houser who may be the X-factor to Lorena’s offensive approach. The junior center is the Lady Leopards’ own Nikola Jokic, as a visionary who adeptly acts as a watch tower and sees the floor from the high post area. She found Jespersen curling behind the Lady Bulldogs’ zone defense for the first four points of the game, and finished with a team-leading five assists and four blocks to go with her four points.
“I think our kids really know what their role is,” Gee said. “But at the same time when the ball is moving and you’re engaged and you’re part of it, which it is all part of it, it obviously makes everybody better. It makes everybody feel better about all that. And our kids are really unselfish, and because they’re unselfish we get a lot of really good looks because of that.”
Indeed, Lorena’s generous mindset seems infectious. Jespersen showed she’s not just a scorer when she dropped a shiny dime to a cutting Bailey Smedshammer late in the second quarter.
Of course, Lorena would’ve won this one even if the passes and shots had been less on-target. It helps when you don’t give up a single point in the first quarter. Gee rarely takes a breather during a game, no matter the score, and the Lady Leopards have adopted his go-go personality, which is manifested most on defense.
Eustace (10-10), the fourth seed out of 18-3A, finally melted its cold snap at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter when Emma Bell hit a tough 15-footer. But it didn’t exactly open the floodgates. Lorena’s players shot around and kept their hands active, forcing a bevy of fast break-igniting turnovers. They also forced Eustace into a number of low-percentage attempts.
And they were willing to lay it all on the line. In fact, the loudest Lorena cheer of the night came with 7.5 seconds left of an already lopsided first half, when junior guard Tristin Curry took a charge from an out-of-control Lady Bulldog ballhandler.
“They understand that we’ve got to really guard, and we can guard a lot of people,” Gee said. “We think we can score enough this year. We honestly think the offense is better than it’s been in the last few years. But we really think we’ve got to guard people, and our kids understand that. They’re tough kids. Curry taking that charge, the kids love to see it and we love to see it.”
Lorena led 27-8 at the half, and only widened the margin on Mart’s fancy overhead scoreboard as the action progressed. The Lady Leopards never relented with their pressure, and allowed only five second-half points.
When Curry swooped through the lane and introduced Eustace to the Euro step before flipping up a layup at the end of the third quarter, Lorena opened up a 37-10 advantage.
One player who didn’t show up in the scorebook but certainly gave her team ample inspiration was Bailey Burbidge. A Super Centex performer and Lorena’s leading scorer last year, the senior guard served more in a coaching capacity for much of the season as she rehabbed an ACL injury. But she opted to put off surgery until after the season, and returned eight games ago with her knee brace in tow.
Against Eustace, Burbidge helped grease the wheels of Lorena’s transition game by chasing down long rebounds and picking up a pair of steals, before flinging the ball downcourt to a streaking teammate.
Just her presence makes all the difference in the world to her teammates, Gee said.
“It is pretty cool. I’d probably get emotional sitting here talking about it,” the coach said. “You’ve got a kid who’s sitting out there without an ACL, just giving everything for her team. Her leadership, her composure she has on the court. Her teammates love her.
“So her being a really big part of what we’re doing, and it’s a different role. That’s another thing. It’s a different role that she’s had to step in and come into. But I can’t be more proud of her, and again she’s a really solid rock for our team.”
Burbidge tallied three assists in all. Senior forward Corbin Parnell swished in 11 points for Lorena, including a crafty step-through bank shot while drawing a foul midway through the third quarter. Smedshammer nailed down six points, six rebounds and a pair of steals off the bench.