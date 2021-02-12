Unselfish Lorena girls show extra-crispy passing in bi-district rout, 51-13

When Lorena’s high-low attack is on point, sophomore forward Leigh Jespersen often emerges as the biggest beneficiary. She used her athleticism to her advantage, scoring a game-high 18 points, snatching 13 rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.

While Jespersen often stands out as the finisher, it’s Houser who may be the X-factor to Lorena’s offensive approach. The junior center is the Lady Leopards’ own Nikola Jokic, as a visionary who adeptly acts as a watch tower and sees the floor from the high post area. She found Jespersen curling behind the Lady Bulldogs’ zone defense for the first four points of the game, and finished with a team-leading five assists and four blocks to go with her four points.

“I think our kids really know what their role is,” Gee said. “But at the same time when the ball is moving and you’re engaged and you’re part of it, which it is all part of it, it obviously makes everybody better. It makes everybody feel better about all that. And our kids are really unselfish, and because they’re unselfish we get a lot of really good looks because of that.”

Indeed, Lorena’s generous mindset seems infectious. Jespersen showed she’s not just a scorer when she dropped a shiny dime to a cutting Bailey Smedshammer late in the second quarter.