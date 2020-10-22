Up and running (again): Waco High, University return to action after COVID-19 layoff

Kwame Cavil’s motto for the 2020 football campaign “be like water” makes more and more sense as the COVID-19 season goes along.
Cavil, Waco High’s third-year head football coach, explained during the preseason that he gleaned the message for his team from martial arts icon Bruce Lee. For the Lions “be like water” is simply a way of encouraging each other to adapt to the circumstances no matter what challenges arise.
The obstacles have come, not just for Waco High, but for all of Waco ISD’s athletics programs.
Two weeks ago, COVID-19 counts in the school district caused Waco High and University to close campuses and go to online-learning only for more than a week starting Oct. 9. That meant the Waco High and University football and volleyball teams were unable to practice as usual during that time in the middle of their seasons.
The students were allowed to come back to campus on Monday and the sports engines were reengaged.
“I knew this season was going to be unlike any other as far as the things that we’ve had to go through,” Cavil said. “The good thing is we do get to play the game this week.”
The Waco High football team will step on the field against one of the nation’s best. The Lions host Duncanville in their District 11-6A opener at 7:30 on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. The visiting Panthers are No. 2 in Class 6A in the Texas Football rankings and No. 6 in the country in the USA Today Super 25.
Meanwhile, the University football team will travel to play Arlington Seguin on Friday night in the Trojans’ District 5-5A D-II opener.
The Waco High and University volleyball teams resumed their seasons earlier this week. Red Oak defeated the Lady Trojans in three sets at the University gym, while the Lady Lions dropped a three-set decision at Duncanville.
For University football coach Rodney Smith’s team, pausing the season came at a bad time. The Trojans lost their opener against College Station A&M Consolidated, 63-13, on Sept. 24. But University bounced back and defeated Granbury, 46-35, a week later.
The Trojans missed out on the chance to use that momentum.
“We felt like we were getting better and then to have to sit for two weeks, it’s pretty challenging,” Smith said. “We were improving at some things that you only see in a game-like experience.”
Cavil said he and Smith talk regularly. These days the conversation start with a bewildered sort of “hold on to your hat” acknowledgement of the current circumstances.
But they move forward to a mutual desire to help each other however possible.
“I learned from Mack Brown, he always preached that you have to bridge to a positive,” said Cavil, who played college football at Texas under Brown. “How can I make the best out of this situation? We’re humans, we’re not robots. So we’re going to have emotions. But, at the same time, you have to channel the emotions and bridge to a positive.”
In a season of widespread cancellations, one of those positive is just getting the chance to play. Smith was upbeat about University’s varsity, JV and freshman volleyball games earlier this week. Even though the Lady Trojans varsity lost the match, they enjoyed playing.
“It is big for the kids to get on the field, get on the court and be able to compete,” Smith said.
While Waco High faces a monumental challenge against Duncanville on the football field, Cavil is looking at it as the stuff of legend. His Lions, who defeated West Mesquite to start the season and then lost at Hutto to drop to 1-1, haven’t played in three weeks and had only four practice days to get ready to play one of the best teams in the state.
Still, it’s homecoming at Waco ISD Stadium and the Lions, from athletic director Ed Love on down, believe anything can happen.
“You emphasize that word ‘upset,’” Love said. “Waco High has been harping on that for a while. You see upsets every week. So you give it your best effort. You’ve got to have that approach. We’re in for a huge challenge, but we can do it.”
Cavil has seen his players learn to “be like water.” On Thursday, he complimented their resilience and strong-mindedness. He said they stayed committed to the season during the week of online-only school and got creative in an effort to keep getting better.
The result is a storybook setup if Waco High could find some way to knock off Duncanville.
“What a great experience that’s going to be for our kids to have a challenge like that with those guys,” Cavil said. “I keep preaching to my kids, ‘Anybody can be beat on any given Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, because it still goes down to fundamentals of the game.' If we do that better than them on that given day, I’ll take our chances.”
