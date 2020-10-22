Up and running (again): Waco High, University return to action after COVID-19 layoff

In a season of widespread cancellations, one of those positive is just getting the chance to play. Smith was upbeat about University’s varsity, JV and freshman volleyball games earlier this week. Even though the Lady Trojans varsity lost the match, they enjoyed playing.

“It is big for the kids to get on the field, get on the court and be able to compete,” Smith said.

While Waco High faces a monumental challenge against Duncanville on the football field, Cavil is looking at it as the stuff of legend. His Lions, who defeated West Mesquite to start the season and then lost at Hutto to drop to 1-1, haven’t played in three weeks and had only four practice days to get ready to play one of the best teams in the state.

Still, it’s homecoming at Waco ISD Stadium and the Lions, from athletic director Ed Love on down, believe anything can happen.

“You emphasize that word ‘upset,’” Love said. “Waco High has been harping on that for a while. You see upsets every week. So you give it your best effort. You’ve got to have that approach. We’re in for a huge challenge, but we can do it.”