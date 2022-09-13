Upward mobility for Valley Mills, which climbs to 20th straight win

VALLEY MILLS — Courtney Doyle’s shirt read “The Valley,” but her team is much more interested in locating The Peak.

It’s been a steady ascent this season for the Valley Mills volleyball team, which is in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history. The No. 2-ranked Lady Eagles took the next step in their 2022 climb in dispatching overmatched Mart, 25-10, 25-10, 25-13, on Tuesday night in nondistrict competition at the Valley Mills Gym.

“We want to make a deep (playoff) run. We want to win as many games as possible,” Doyle said. “We try not to focus on rankings or any of that stuff. We want to take it game by game, and we want to be prepared for district. That’s what we kind of do a lot outside of some of our matches. Just to make sure that we’re prepared to compete.”

The victory for Valley Mills (26-1) was its 20th in a row and its 10th sweep in the past 12 matches. The Lady Eagles are approaching each new day — whether it leads to a practice or a game — with an intentional sense of urgency. That can be traced back to the wealth of experience on the roster.

“We’re pretty energetic,” Doyle said. “I have seven seniors, so we’re old, but we’re still trying to learn something new. I have some new players we’re trying to fit into our old system that we had before. But we’re playing pretty good together. They’re excited, they’re fun to watch. So we’re just trying to clean up what we have.”

Even when Valley Mills wasn’t spotless, it was still shiny enough to score a clean getaway over visiting Mart. At one point in the second set, the Lady Eagles scrambled to dig out a ball, resulting in a reverse bump from senior captain Reese Brittain to get the ball back over the net. What the Lady Eagles weren’t expecting was for that return to end up in a point, as the Lady Panthers struggled to communicate defensively and let the ball fall to the floor in the middle of the court.

Early in the third set, Valley Mills again showed that it can still be dangerous even when it’s imperfect. A set started to angle away from the reach junior middle blocker Kamryn Pankenoien, but she calmly stuck out her left hand — her off hand — and poked the ball over for the putaway.

Pankenoien powered a match-leading 11 kills to go with a pair of service aces. Brittain was also doubly efficient and effective, punching nine kills and five aces.

So much of volleyball is focused on the pins, where the high-flying outside hitters live. Valley Mills has flipped that script much of the season, turning opponents inside-out, finishing off many an attack from the middle.

“That’s very much a strength of our team. We’re very strong out of the middle,” Doyle said. “So we do have some pin players who were down, like our setter, and one of our leading attackers. Our strength, we try to play out of the middle, but we try to mix in some other stuff, too.”

Valley Mills also served aggressively, totaling 14 aces as a team. Brooke Moody notched three aces, finishing off both the first and second sets with tough-to-navigate screwballs.

Doyle admits that the Lady Eagles’ nondistrict schedule hasn’t challenged the team quite as much as she’d hoped. But Valley Mills still tries to fixate on execution even in matches it might be dominating.

After all, the team’s strength of schedule is about to increase tenfold beginning next week. The Lady Eagles reside in District 15-2A, a hornets’ nest of a 2A loop that also includes 15th-ranked Crawford and formerly state-ranked Bosqueville. Even in a bit of a rebuilding year, Crawford has played a typically brutal schedule, and the Lady Pirates don’t figure to relinquish their stranglehold on the district title easily.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Doyle said. “We can’t go into our district and not respect any of the teams. Gosh, Crawford is Crawford. So is Bosqueville. Our girls just want to push. This is their year, especially those seven seniors. They’re excited. … Anybody that has Crawford and Bosqueville in (their district), it’s going to be tough. So we’ve got to be prepared to battle.”

Midway 3, Temple 0

TEMPLE — When Midway gets off the bus, it’s often bad news for the other team.

Midway claimed its 23rd win outside of Waco this season with a sweep of rival Temple, 25-13, 25-7, 25-14, at Wildcat Gymnasium. The Pantherettes upped their record to 25-10 overall and 2-0 in District 12-6A action.

They’ll step outside of district action on Friday when they host China Spring.

Lorena 3, Rogers 0

ROGERS — The Lady Leopards’ rugged nondistrict schedule may be paying off. Lorena notched its second District 19-3A win in two outings with a sweep of the Lady Eagles.

Lorena improves to 16-8 overall and 2-0 in district and will next play at McGregor Friday.

West 3, Maypearl 0

WEST — West’s motto this year is “Outwork Everyone,” and the Lady Trojans are living up to that mantra nicely.

West swatted down Maypearl, 25-21, 25-18, 25-7, in District 17-3A play Tuesday. That pushed the Lady Trojans to a 2-0 start in district and gave them a 19-8 overall mark on the year.

Next up for West is a home date with Whitney on Friday.

Bosqueville 3, Tolar 0

Bosqueville’s big bashers took care of business in squishing the Rattlers in three sets, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18.

Bosqueville (17-8) has home matches against Hamilton and Oglesby its next two times out before hosting No. 2 Valley Mills for its district opener on Sept. 23.