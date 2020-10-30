UT commit Davis spurs Everman past University, 42-13

University’s defense had its hands full all evening as University of Texas commit Juan Davis lit up the scoreboard for Everman, leading the Bulldogs to a 42-13 win over the Trojans Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Despite the score difference, the Trojans’ run offense was a bright spot for Rodney Smith's team. University running back Joseph Carpenter reached the century mark in rushing before halftime and finished with 14 carries for 110 yards and one touchdown run.

Davis showcased the same traits that got him on the Longhorns radar in the first place. He bounced all over the field, breaking tackles and juking past defenders. The Trojans faced another uphill battle as the Bulldogs' passing attack continued to connect through the air, adding balance to the Everman plan of attack.

University (1-3 overall, 0-2 in District 5-5A Div. II) found the end zone for the first score of the evening as Carpenter pushed through the Bulldogs' front-line defense from 10 yards out. Everman retaliated as Bulldogs quarterback Eric Calamease connected with wide receiver Nick Bickems, tying the game. Calamease finished the game without an incompletion, completing all 11 of his passing attempts for 124 yards and three touchdown passes.