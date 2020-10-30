UT commit Davis spurs Everman past University, 42-13

University’s defense had its hands full all evening as University of Texas commit Juan Davis lit up the scoreboard for Everman, leading the Bulldogs to a 42-13 win over the Trojans Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Despite the score difference, the Trojans’ run offense was a bright spot for Rodney Smith's team. University running back Joseph Carpenter reached the century mark in rushing before halftime and finished with 14 carries for 110 yards and one touchdown run.
Davis showcased the same traits that got him on the Longhorns radar in the first place. He bounced all over the field, breaking tackles and juking past defenders. The Trojans faced another uphill battle as the Bulldogs' passing attack continued to connect through the air, adding balance to the Everman plan of attack.
University (1-3 overall, 0-2 in District 5-5A Div. II) found the end zone for the first score of the evening as Carpenter pushed through the Bulldogs' front-line defense from 10 yards out. Everman retaliated as Bulldogs quarterback Eric Calamease connected with wide receiver Nick Bickems, tying the game. Calamease finished the game without an incompletion, completing all 11 of his passing attempts for 124 yards and three touchdown passes.
Both teams exchanged punts before Everman (3-3, 2-1) broke the tie as Davis scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night , breaking away from the defense on a 31-yard sweep early in the second quarter. Davis added another score on the ground and two touchdown receptions in the game.
Penalties continually killed the Trojans’ momentum all night, as the Trojans saw some drives come to a halt after mid-drive holding calls. Special teams had its fair share of stumbles, as multiple Everman drives started with great field position in University territory due to bad punts.
Everman opened up the second half with Davis continuing his offensive display, adding another touchdown reception to his stat line. University drove down the field as the passing game came alive, with quarterback Tydreun Felder finding wideout Nik Sanders for a 28-yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs changed offensive personnel in the fourth quarter, working down the field to grind time off the clock. Everman added the final score of the game as running back Josh Lester scampered for a four yard touchdown run.
The Trojans attempted to cut the deficit with the passing game, but were unable to make any headway. Felder finished with 105 passing yards and 91 rushing yards along with the one touchdown.
University travels to Aledo (4-1, 2-0) next week to battle the Bearcarts, the No. 2-ranked team in the state in 5A Division 2.
