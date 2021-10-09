Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6

In Valley Mills, the Eagles ran past Rio Vista in the first half and claimed a district win that keeps Valley Mills in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Valley Mills LB Will McDonald scooped a fumble and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown and QB Elandis Taylor hit WR Cooper Ewing for an 86-yard score, filling up the highlight reel for the Eagles.

Taylor finished with 350 passing yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Ewing six times for 166 and Kaleb Kuigowski eight times for another 157.

Valley Mills (3-4, 1-2) travels to Bosqueville next week. The Eagles need a win to climb past the Tolar-Hamilton loser in the district standings.