Valley Mills 41, Milano 0

In Milano, Valley Mills notched a convincing victory in new head coach Featherson’s debut.

Eagles sophomore quarterback Elandis Taylor connected with Cooper Ewing for a couple of first quarter touchdowns to start fast. Taylor finished the night with 240 passing yards and 4 TDs.

While Valley Mills’ newly installed spread offense clicked, the Eagles defensive front seven proved just as dangerous. Valley Mills D-linemen David Haynes III, Pecos Dutschmann and Will McDonald and linebacker Eli McNair combined for 12 tackles for losses and recovered three fumbles.

The Eagles (1-0) stay on the road as they travel to Santo next week.