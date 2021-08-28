 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valley Mills 41, Milano 0
0 comments

Valley Mills 41, Milano 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Milano, Valley Mills notched a convincing victory in new head coach Featherson’s debut.

Eagles sophomore quarterback Elandis Taylor connected with Cooper Ewing for a couple of first quarter touchdowns to start fast. Taylor finished the night with 240 passing yards and 4 TDs.

While Valley Mills’ newly installed spread offense clicked, the Eagles defensive front seven proved just as dangerous. Valley Mills D-linemen David Haynes III, Pecos Dutschmann and Will McDonald and linebacker Eli McNair combined for 12 tackles for losses and recovered three fumbles.

The Eagles (1-0) stay on the road as they travel to Santo next week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert