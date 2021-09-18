 Skip to main content
Valley Mills 42, Hubbard 14
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Valley Mills 42, Hubbard 14

In Valley Mills, the Eagles clicked on both sides of the ball and handed Hubbard its first loss of the season.

Valley Mills QB Elandis Taylor completed 10 of 17 passes for 243 yards, going to Cooper Ewing six times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Eagles LB David Haynes III dominated up front as he posted 17 tackles, including seven for losses, and forced a fumble. Safety Carson Johnson and LB Eli McNair were in on the swarm as they pitched in 17 more tackles and McNair had four TFLs.

Valley Mills (2-2) opens up district play on Friday with a key District 7-2A DI contest at home against Tolar. Hubbard (3-1) hosts rival Dawson.

