Valley Mills advances 7 spots in high school volleyball rankings; Evant enters top 20

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Oct. 24, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 38-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 40-2

3 Prosper 33-6

4 Plano West 39-2

5 Katy Tompkins 35-3

6 San Antonio O'Connor 39-4

7 Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6

8 Houston Clear Springs 36-7

9 Grand Oaks 35-9

10 Laredo United 33-4

11 Dripping Springs 35-12

12 The Woodlands 36-9

13 Garland Sachse 32-10

14 San Antonio Clark 34-8

15 Waxahachie 36-10

16 Austin Lake Travis 34-10

17 Bridgeland 36-8

18 Austin Westlake 33-11

19 Midway 35-10

20 El Paso Coronado 25-9

21 Byron Nelson 35-5

22 Los Fresnos 34-6

23 Harlingen 25-11

24 San Antonio Reagan 31-14

25 Pearland 31-12

25 Tomball 31-12

Class 5A

1 Barbers Hill 38-5

2 Justin Northwest 36-8

3 Lucas Lovejoy 24-13

4 Lubbock Cooper 32-4

5 Colleyville Heritage 35-7

6 Frisco Wakeland 27-4

7 Leander Rouse 34-9

8 Forney 37-3

9 Smithson Valley 34-7

10 New Braunfels Canyon 38-7

11 Mission Veterans Memorial 30-5

12 Harlandale 26-5

13 Amarillo 30-9

14 Midlothian 36-4

15 Hallsville 33-6

16 Mission Sharyland 40-4

17 El Paso 30-6

18 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 31-6

19 Alamo Heights 29-9

20 Austin Heights 29-9

21 Pflugerville Hendrickson 34-11

22 Victoria West 27-8

23 Fulshear 26-8

24 Manvel 28-10

25 Milby 27-6

25 Liberty Hill 35-10

Class 4A

1 Bellville 33-9

2 Godley 29-6

3 Farmersville 40-2

4 La Vernia 33-9

5 San Antonio Davenport 33-5

6 Pleasanton 39-2

7 Celina 32-2

8 Canton 29-7

9 Canyon Randall 32-8

10 Spring Hill 29-7

11 Bullard 32-8

12 Stephenville 27-8

13 LaGrange 25-18

14 Hereford 30-8

15 Aubrey 32-9

16 Burnet 24-11

17 Bridge City 27-10

18 Port Lavaca Calhoun 32-5

19 Corpus Christi Calallen 25-14

20 Giddings 29-15

21 Arlington Summit International Prep 13-0

22 Sanger 29-10

23 Benbrook 29-10

24 Hargrave 27-12

25 El Campo 26-10

25 Gateway College Prep 19-8

Class 3A

1 Bushland 32-4

2 Gunter 34-6

3 Holliday 38-2

4 Columbus 38-3

5 Hardin 30-4

6 Fairfield 34-3

7 Peaster 32-4

8 White Oak 36-7

9 Tatum 37-6

10 Compass Academy 26-3

11 Shallowater 34-4

12 Wall 34-5

13 East Bernard 32-7

14 Mount Vernon 25-3

15 Central Heights 34-8

16 Edgewood 29-8

17 Grandview 27-8

18 Bells 31-8

19 San Antonio Randolph 22-8

20 Yoakum 25-12

21 Atlanta 21-6

22 Anderson-Shiro 27-10

23 Boyd 31-9

24 IDEA Weslaco Pike 20-2

25 Goliad 28-12

25 Paris Chisum 31-6

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 38-5

2 Wink 34-5

3 Iola 36-4

4 Windthorst 32-8

5 Thrall 26-13

6 Beckville 30-10

7 Harper 24-5

8 Cumby 26-4

9 Amarillo Highland Park 31-7

10 Plains 27-12

11 San Augustine 14-2

12 Valley Mills 34-4

13 Lindsay 31-9

14 Whitewright 31-10

15 Johnson City 30-10

16 Normangee 31-10

17 Crawford 22-18

18 Albany 22-7

19 Bremond 30-12

20 Shiner 27-12

21 Three Rivers 27-8

22 Skidmore-Tynan 25-11

23 Premont 11-0

24 Hamilton 26-7

25 Nocona 28-12

25 Thorndale 25-12

Class 1A

1 Veribest 29-2

2 Fayetteville 37-4

3 Blum 25-12

4 Chester 30-10

5 Klondike 29-12

6 Neches 27-8

7 Dodd City 25-10

8 Saint Jo 29-7

9 Rochelle 24-6

10 Round Top Carmine 19-12

11 Richards 25-8

12 Pettus 18-4

13 Northside 25-12

14 Benjamin 27-6

15 San Isidro 24-8

16 Van Horn 24-13

17 Bynum 11-3

18 Harrold 20-6

19 D'Hanis 15-13

20 Evant 15-7

21 Graford 17-13

22 Wildorado 10-6

23 Bryson 21-14

24 McMullen County 14-10

25 Lingleville 10-8

