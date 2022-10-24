Valley Mills advances 7 spots in high school volleyball rankings; Evant enters top 20

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Oct. 24, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 38-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 40-2
3 Prosper 33-6
4 Plano West 39-2
5 Katy Tompkins 35-3
6 San Antonio O'Connor 39-4
7 Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6
8 Houston Clear Springs 36-7
9 Grand Oaks 35-9
10 Laredo United 33-4
11 Dripping Springs 35-12
12 The Woodlands 36-9
13 Garland Sachse 32-10
14 San Antonio Clark 34-8
15 Waxahachie 36-10
16 Austin Lake Travis 34-10
17 Bridgeland 36-8
18 Austin Westlake 33-11
19 Midway 35-10
20 El Paso Coronado 25-9
21 Byron Nelson 35-5
22 Los Fresnos 34-6
23 Harlingen 25-11
24 San Antonio Reagan 31-14
25 Pearland 31-12
25 Tomball 31-12
Class 5A
1 Barbers Hill 38-5
2 Justin Northwest 36-8
3 Lucas Lovejoy 24-13
4 Lubbock Cooper 32-4
5 Colleyville Heritage 35-7
6 Frisco Wakeland 27-4
7 Leander Rouse 34-9
8 Forney 37-3
9 Smithson Valley 34-7
10 New Braunfels Canyon 38-7
11 Mission Veterans Memorial 30-5
12 Harlandale 26-5
13 Amarillo 30-9
14 Midlothian 36-4
15 Hallsville 33-6
16 Mission Sharyland 40-4
17 El Paso 30-6
18 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 31-6
19 Alamo Heights 29-9
20 Austin Heights 29-9
21 Pflugerville Hendrickson 34-11
22 Victoria West 27-8
23 Fulshear 26-8
24 Manvel 28-10
25 Milby 27-6
25 Liberty Hill 35-10
Class 4A
1 Bellville 33-9
2 Godley 29-6
3 Farmersville 40-2
4 La Vernia 33-9
5 San Antonio Davenport 33-5
6 Pleasanton 39-2
7 Celina 32-2
8 Canton 29-7
9 Canyon Randall 32-8
10 Spring Hill 29-7
11 Bullard 32-8
12 Stephenville 27-8
13 LaGrange 25-18
14 Hereford 30-8
15 Aubrey 32-9
16 Burnet 24-11
17 Bridge City 27-10
18 Port Lavaca Calhoun 32-5
19 Corpus Christi Calallen 25-14
20 Giddings 29-15
21 Arlington Summit International Prep 13-0
22 Sanger 29-10
23 Benbrook 29-10
24 Hargrave 27-12
25 El Campo 26-10
25 Gateway College Prep 19-8
Class 3A
1 Bushland 32-4
2 Gunter 34-6
3 Holliday 38-2
4 Columbus 38-3
5 Hardin 30-4
6 Fairfield 34-3
7 Peaster 32-4
8 White Oak 36-7
9 Tatum 37-6
10 Compass Academy 26-3
11 Shallowater 34-4
12 Wall 34-5
13 East Bernard 32-7
14 Mount Vernon 25-3
15 Central Heights 34-8
16 Edgewood 29-8
17 Grandview 27-8
18 Bells 31-8
19 San Antonio Randolph 22-8
20 Yoakum 25-12
21 Atlanta 21-6
22 Anderson-Shiro 27-10
23 Boyd 31-9
24 IDEA Weslaco Pike 20-2
25 Goliad 28-12
25 Paris Chisum 31-6
Class 2A
1 Jewett Leon 38-5
2 Wink 34-5
3 Iola 36-4
4 Windthorst 32-8
5 Thrall 26-13
6 Beckville 30-10
7 Harper 24-5
8 Cumby 26-4
9 Amarillo Highland Park 31-7
10 Plains 27-12
11 San Augustine 14-2
12 Valley Mills 34-4
13 Lindsay 31-9
14 Whitewright 31-10
15 Johnson City 30-10
16 Normangee 31-10
17 Crawford 22-18
18 Albany 22-7
19 Bremond 30-12
20 Shiner 27-12
21 Three Rivers 27-8
22 Skidmore-Tynan 25-11
23 Premont 11-0
24 Hamilton 26-7
25 Nocona 28-12
25 Thorndale 25-12
Class 1A
1 Veribest 29-2
2 Fayetteville 37-4
3 Blum 25-12
4 Chester 30-10
5 Klondike 29-12
6 Neches 27-8
7 Dodd City 25-10
8 Saint Jo 29-7
9 Rochelle 24-6
10 Round Top Carmine 19-12
11 Richards 25-8
12 Pettus 18-4
13 Northside 25-12
14 Benjamin 27-6
15 San Isidro 24-8
16 Van Horn 24-13
17 Bynum 11-3
18 Harrold 20-6
19 D'Hanis 15-13
20 Evant 15-7
21 Graford 17-13
22 Wildorado 10-6
23 Bryson 21-14
24 McMullen County 14-10
25 Lingleville 10-8