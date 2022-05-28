 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valley Mills blanks Collinsville to reach regional final

Valley Mills baseball

The Valley Mills baseball team, shown here earlier this season, defeated Collinsville on Saturday to move on to the Region II-2A final against Bosqueville.

 Valley Mills ISD photo

WEATHERFORD — The pressure of a one-game playoff doesn’t faze Valley Mills.

The Eagles shut out Collinsville, 6-0, in a one-game Region II-2A semifinal playoff on Saturday night at Weatherford College. That marked the second straight week that Valley Mills won a one-gamer, as the Eagles defeated Axtell the week before.

Valley Mills (26-2-2) moves on to next week’s regional final to face district rival Bosqueville (26-3) for the right to go to state.

In this one, Eagles pitcher Thomas Perez helped his own cause by delivering an RBI single in the first inning to put Valley Mills up 1-0. The Eagles tacked on another run in the second and then opened up a 5-0 lead with a three-run third, highlighted by Kennett McLane’s two-run triple.

That advantage would prove to be more than enough, as Perez mostly handcuffed the Collinsville batters.

Bosqueville won both meetings with Valley Mills in the regular season, though both games were close, as the Bulldogs won by scores of 3-2 and 5-2.

