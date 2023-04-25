Behind a five-inning, nine-strikeout start by Kennett McLane, No. 4 Valley Mills outlasted No. 3 Bosqueville for a 9-8 victory to split the District 14-2A title in a rematch of last year’s regional final.

The Bulldogs picked up the 7-6 win on March 24.

“This is a big game for us, just to share in the district championship,” said Eagles head coach Doug Shanafelt. “It’s been a while and what we call a link-up game. When we get together and we lock arms in big victories and that was a big victory. That’s a good baseball team over there and we had to earn it.”

It was a pitchers’ duel through three.

McLane got around a bases loaded jam in the first, picking up his first three strikeouts, then fanned the side in the second and a 1-2-3 third. Cooper Kent managed to keep Valley Mills off the board for three despite giving up several free bases and a hit.

“It was expected,”Shanafelt said of his starter. “He’s doing really well this year. He’s commanded his pitches most of the time, throws hard, battles. He’s got heart and he just battles, and that’s what he did tonight. Just kept battling.”

Bosqueville took advantage of some Eagles miscues in the fourth to put up a three-spot. Newt Schornack led off with a walk, then came around to score on an errant throw by the Valley Mills second baseman. Nash Buhner singled and took an extra base on the error before scoring on a wild pitch. Cooper Wright walked and was driven in by Easton Hill.

The Eagles more than answered in the bottom of the inning, taking on eight runs on six hits to chase Kent from the mound. Back-to-back leadoff singles and a walk loaded the bases for Andrew Rodriguez who drove in the first run with an RBI single. A Cason Johnson sac fly brought in the second and a Thomas Perez single put Valley Mills ahead.

Hill replaced Kent after coming in from shortstop.

Perez came in on a walk to McLane before a massive bases-clearing triple from Christian Lazarine widened the gap. Preston Montgomery was plunked in response to the chirpy, rowdy Eagles dugout and was then caught in a rundown between first and second to end the inning.

The Bulldogs’ response in the top of the fifth was shut down with a double play and the home team added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame thanks to a Johnson single.

Bosqueville finally found a spark in the sixth. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases, calling the night for McLane with Johnson taking over form short to face his counterpart. Hill drove an RBI-single to right field and was followed by Ryder King who tapped one over second base into center to cut the defict to three runs.

John Youens, the Baylor signee, mailed one into right field to make it a one-run ballgame.

The Bulldogs managed to keep the Eagles from adding any insurance in the bottom of the sixth, but Valley Mills held on in the seventh. Camp Youens reached on a fielder’s choice but was left stranded as Kent’s frustating night continued with a strikeout to end the game and give the Eagles the win.

Even with the loss, Bosqueville head coach David Anderson said he was still proud of his team’s grit.

“These guys they compete to the very last pitch. There’s never been a game where they’ve just shut down,” Anderson said. “I think it showed here tonight with two really good baseball teams. They were both in the fight. I think we both did really good and it’s sad one team has to lose. Our guys, we’re going to use that as a building block into the playoffs and get ready.”