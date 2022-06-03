Valley Mills reaches state after weather-delayed 5-4 win over Bosqueville

Sometime after 11 p.m. Friday night, the 1980s' Lionel Ritchie song “All Night Long” blared over the loud speakers at Baylor Ballpark.

No song ever seemed more accurate.

Valley Mills and Bosqueville played and played and played. Even after an hour and 20-minute lightning delay, they kept playing.

The long wait was worth it for the No. 6 Eagles as they pushed across a run in the eighth inning to squeeze out a 5-4 win over the No. 2 Bulldogs to punch a ticket to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2019.

The game was finally over at 11:35 p.m., 80 minutes after they returned from the weather delay in the bottom of the fifth, and four hours and 35 minutes after the first pitch.

“It feels amazing, I’ve been dreaming of this moment all my life,” said pitcher Kaleb Kuligowski, who won the game in relief. “In our hearts, we knew we would get the W and take home the trophy.”

Elandis Taylor and Eli McNair opened the eighth inning with singles before Bosqueville pitcher Jayce Powers intentionally walked Cason Johnson to load the bases.

Kuligowski bounced a slow grounder to Bosqueville third baseman Ryder King. Running from third base, Taylor made a mad dash home and slid into the plate for the winning as King’s throw sailed high.

“I had to go no matter what, and I had to give it my all,” Taylor said. “I thought it was going to be a bang-bang play. The best moment of my life for sure.”

The first guy to congratulate Taylor after he scored was Valley Mills coach Doug Shanafelt, who tackled him after running down the baseline.

“I knew he was going to be safe,” Shanafelt said. “That’s why I was running beside him. I was just looking to jump on somebody.”

Soon half the Valley Mills squad dog-piled at home and the other half dog-piled behind the pitching mound.

The Eagles’ win was their second in as many nights over the Bulldogs after opening the Class 2A Region II series with an 8-4 win Thursday night. Bosqueville swept Valley Mills in both District 14-2A games, but the Eagles came through when it counted most.

“Our kids got off that bus believing,” Shanafelt said. “They knew they were going to win because they had it in their minds. I was thinking about throwing our 3 and 4 pitchers, and saving (Thomas Perez) for the third game. They talked me out of it and said let’s go get them tonight, which is the greatest plan of all.”

The Eagles (28-2-2) will play in the state tournament semifinals at 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

It certainly looked like Bosqueville ( 28-5) would force a third game Saturday night after jumping off to a 4-0 first-inning lead.

Bosqueville quickly loaded the bases as Easton Hill singled and Perez walked Hunter Henexson and Camden Hill. Noah Pena drove in the first run with a ground out.

Two more runs came across when Newt Schornack reached on an infield single and shortstop Cason Johnson picked up the ball and made a wild throw.

Stephen Devorsky drove in Bosqueville’s fourth run of the inning with a single to left field.

Henexson delivered a near-flawless performance for Bosqueville in last week’s 13-1 win over Muenster in the region semifinals as he threw a two-hitter and didn’t walk a batter.

But he walked McNair to open the bottom of the first. Johnson then reached on an error and Henexson hit Perez with a pitch to load the bases.

Bosqueville scored its first two runs when Kenneth Mclane drilled an RBI-single and centerfielder Jayce Powers made an error to bring across another score.

Valley Mills cut Bosqueville’s lead to 4-3 in the second inning after Henexson hit McNair with a pitch. He scored on third baseman Camden Hill’s error after he fielded Kuligowski’s grounder.

The Bulldogs had a chance to build their lead in the third inning when they loaded the bases on Henexson’s walk and singles by Pena and Schornack. But Perez escaped the jam when he struck out Devorsky to end the inning.

The Eagles pulled into a 4-4 tie in the fourth as Kuligowski singled, stole second and scored on Perez’s single.

Even after the long weather delay, the Eagles maintained the momentum.

“Coming out of the weather delay, it felt really good to be back on the field with all my brothers,” Taylor said. “And we finally pulled it out at the end.”

