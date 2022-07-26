Valley Mills’ Shanafelt recognized as Class 2A Coach of the Year

If Doug Shanafelt didn’t already know he was coaching a special group of ballplayers at Valley Mills, that truth was reiterated to him right before the UIL state tournament.

The team was gathering at Shanafelt’s house for a regularly scheduled Bible study. As the players showed up, the Eagles coach sat in awe as they all walked through the door without knocking, just like they were part of his family.

“To watch them come in like it was their own (home), it meant the world to me and my wife, too,” Shanafelt said. “I think they were comfortable enough as a team and being around the coaches, it was home. That’s the way it felt at practice. It was just a family that got together. … To me, that was something that was warmed my heart.”

Shanafelt, who led the Eagles to their first state championship trophy in 20 years in his first season back leading the program, was recognized as the Class 2A Coach of the Year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team on Tuesday. The Eagles went 30-2 on the season and seized the ultimate prize with a 4-2 victory over Shiner in the state final.

Valley Mills also placed three of its top players on the TSWA all-state first team: senior pitcher Cooper Ewing, sophomore pitcher Thomas Perez and senior outfielder Kaleb Kuligowski.

Ewing went 10-1 with a 1.13 ERA and three saves, striking out 122 batters in 68.1 innings. The Murray State recruit helped himself plenty at the plate, with a .389 average, 41 runs and 30 RBIs. His pitching tag team partner also body-slammed a bevy of batters, as Perez compiled an 11-1 record alongside a 0.51 ERA and 85 strikeouts. Perez was especially money in the playoffs, as he threw a no-hitter in bi-district play, followed up with a one-hitter in the area round, and opened the third round with seven perfect innings.

Kuligowski, a Howard Payne University signee, split time between center field, third base and the pitching mound. He tallied a .425 batting average while scoring 50 runs, dinging eight home runs and swiping 26 bags.

Valley Mills second baseman Eli McNair (.429, 55 runs) made the all-state second team. He’ll join Kuligowski on the Howard Payne roster next year. Also making the second team was Bosqueville junior pitcher John Youens, who went 11-1 with a 0.68 ERA while hitting .438. His battery mate, senior catcher Noah Pena, joined him on the second team. Pena hit .427 with 29 RBIs and was the District 14-1A Offensive MVP.

Hamilton pitcher Chase Weaver, who notched an 8-0 record with a 0.40 ERA, was voted to the TSWA third team, along with Bosqueville infielders Hunter Henexson and Easton Hill. Henexson won District 14-2A MVP honors while hitting .482 with 34 RBIs, while Hill contributed a .464 batting average that he elevated to .615 in postseason play. They’ll both be back for the Bulldogs next season.

Central Texas players who made the TSWA honorable mention list included Hamilton’s Daelyn Weaver, Mart’s Trey Powell, Valley Mills’ Cason Johnson and Rosebud-Lott’s Breon Lewis.

Even with all of the standout players that Valley Mills put on the field, Shanafelt said that it wasn’t as though the Eagles were necessarily the most talented team on paper in Class 2A. But they united together and ultimately formed the best all-around team.

“It was just a special group that made things happen,” Shanafelt said. “When you get outhit by somebody 10-3, but you make all the plays, the defense, and have big moments. That’s what they did, they had big moments. It wasn’t just the seniors, but they were a big contributing factor.”

Replacing those seniors will be a heady task. One longtime adage suggests it’s even harder to repeat as champions than it is to win it the first time. But Shanafelt can’t wait to give it a go, and he said that the playoff experience that this year’s bunch racked up “certainly can’t hurt.”

“The hard part is trying to do that again,” the coach said. “We’ll miss some kids, but that’s one thing we had also, we had a lot of depth and we had a lot of kids on the bench that came in at different times, filled in and helped. It was definitely a team effort. Some of those kids that didn’t get a lot of playing time will fill in and have an opportunity to get a lot more playing time.”

The Class 3A TSWA all-state team will be announced Wednesday, followed by 4A, 5A and 6A on subsequent days.