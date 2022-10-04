 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Valley Mills slips to 12th in volleyball poll as Bosqueville, Bremond, Hamilton re-enter rankings

  • 0

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Oct. 4, 2022

> See last week's rankings

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 32-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 34-2

3 Prosper 27-6

4 The Woodlands 31-8

5 Plano West 23-2

6 Austin Lake Travis 29-10

7 Katy Tompkins 29-3

8 San Antonio O'Connor 34-4

People are also reading…

9 Fort Bend Ridge Point 30-6

10 Houston Clear Springs 30-7

11 Bridgeland 30-7

12 Dripping Springs 31-10

13 Grand Oaks 30-9

14 Laredo United 27-4

15 Arlington Martin 22-7

16 Los Fresnos 29-5

17 Byron Nelson 31-3

18 Garland Sachse 27-10

19 Conroe 39-2

20 San Antonio Clark 28-8

21 Waxahachie 30-10

22 Midway 30-10

23 Austin Westlake 28-11

24 Round Rock Westwood 22-18

25 Boswell 26-10

Class 5A

1 Barbers Hill 32-5

2 Leander Rouse 28-8

3 New Braunfels Canyon 33-6

4 Justin Northwest 30-8

5 Mission Sharyland 35-3

6 Lucas Lovejoy 18-13

7 Lubbock Cooper 28-4

8 Colleyville Heritage 29-7

9 Hallsville 28-5

10 Frisco Wakeland 21-4

11 Midlothian 31-3

12 Liberty Hill 31-8

13 Forney 33-3

14 Mission Veterans Memorial 24-5

15 El Paso 25-6

16 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 26-6

17 McKinney North 15-9

18 Smithson Valley 28-7

19 Amarillo 25-9

20 Alamo Heights 23-9

21 Brownsville Pace 20-7

22 Austin McCallum 21-13

23 Frisco Independence 25-6

24 Harlandale 20-5

25 Georgetown 21-16

Class 4A

1 Pleasanton 35-1

2 Port Lavaca Calhoun 27-4

3 Bellville 28-9

4 Celina 27-1

5 Godley 24-6

6 Farmersville 34-2

7 Aubrey 27-8

8 Canton 24-7

9 Canyon Randall 25-8

10 Sunnyvale 20-6

11 San Antonio Davenport 27-5

12 Hereford 26-7

13 Spring Hill 23-7

14 Rockport-Fulton 23-7

15 Bullard 26-8

16 Stephenville 22-8

17 La Vernia 28-9

18 Giddings 23-14

19 Glen Rose 21-9

20 Salado 23-14

21 Burnet 18-11

22 Bridge City 22-10

23 Gateway College Preparatory 15-6

24 Seminole 15-8

25 Corpus Christi Calallen 20-14

Class 3A

1 Bushland 27-4

2 Gunter 28-6

3 Holliday 32-2

4 Columbus 31-3

5 Hardin 24-4

6 Fairfield 28-3

7 Peaster 26-4

8 White Oak 30-7

9 Tatum 31-6

10 Boyd 26-8

11 Compass Academy 20-3

12 Mount Vernon 19-2

13 Shallowater 29-4

14 Wall 30-5

15 Chisum 29-4

16 East Bernard 27-7

17 Central Heights 28-8

18 Tarkington 22-7

19 Edgewood 23-8

20 Grandview 23-8

21 Lyford 15-5

22 Amarillo Highland Park 24-7

23 Bells 27-8

24 San Antonio Randolph 18-8

25 Jim Ned 26-9

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 32-5

2 Normangee 28-7

3 Wink 30-5

4 Iola 30-3

5 Windthorst 26-8

6 Thrall 20-13

7 Beckville 24-10

8 Harper 21-5

9 Ropes 23-6

10 Cumby 19-4

11 Amarillo Highland Park 24-7

12 Valley Mills 30-2

13 Three Rivers 21-9

14 Lindsay 26-9

15 Whitewright 25-10

16 Johnson City 25-10

17 Hull-Daisetta 18-8

18 Como-Pickton 23-9

19 Schulenburg 21-15

20 Crawford 17-17

21 Hamilton 21-6

22 Albany 17-7

23 Bremond 24-10

24 Bosqueville 21-9

25 Carlisle 18-9

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 32-3

2 Blum 20-12

3 Veribest 26-2

4 Chester 23-10

5 Klondike 23-13

6 Neches 21-8

7 Dodd City 19-10

8 Saint Jo 23-7

9 Rochelle 19-6

10 Richards 20-8

11 San Isidro 14-5

12 Aquilla 14-7

13 Benjamin 20-5

14 Pettus 11-4

15 Northsdie 20-12

16 Perrin-Whitt 15-7

17 McMullen County 13-8

18 Bryson 16-13

19 Bronte 15-15

20 Utopia 9-4

21 Grandfalls-Royalty 7-1

22 Harrold 10-5

23 Van Horn 20-13

24 Bluff Dale 10-7

25 Milford 10-9

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Check out our big Friday night preview and staff predictions: The top games around Central Texas for Week 6, including Crawford-Valley Mills, Midway-Harker Heights, Lorena-Academy, Connally-Springtown and more.

Troy overcomes McGregor, 27-24

Troy overcomes McGregor, 27-24

McGREGOR — It was a must-win game for both Troy and McGregor but it was the Trojans who took home the win on a field goal, 27-24.

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert