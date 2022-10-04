Valley Mills slips to 12th in volleyball poll as Bosqueville, Bremond, Hamilton re-enter rankings

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Oct. 4, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 32-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 34-2
3 Prosper 27-6
4 The Woodlands 31-8
5 Plano West 23-2
6 Austin Lake Travis 29-10
7 Katy Tompkins 29-3
8 San Antonio O'Connor 34-4
9 Fort Bend Ridge Point 30-6
10 Houston Clear Springs 30-7
11 Bridgeland 30-7
12 Dripping Springs 31-10
13 Grand Oaks 30-9
14 Laredo United 27-4
15 Arlington Martin 22-7
16 Los Fresnos 29-5
17 Byron Nelson 31-3
18 Garland Sachse 27-10
19 Conroe 39-2
20 San Antonio Clark 28-8
21 Waxahachie 30-10
22 Midway 30-10
23 Austin Westlake 28-11
24 Round Rock Westwood 22-18
25 Boswell 26-10
Class 5A
1 Barbers Hill 32-5
2 Leander Rouse 28-8
3 New Braunfels Canyon 33-6
4 Justin Northwest 30-8
5 Mission Sharyland 35-3
6 Lucas Lovejoy 18-13
7 Lubbock Cooper 28-4
8 Colleyville Heritage 29-7
9 Hallsville 28-5
10 Frisco Wakeland 21-4
11 Midlothian 31-3
12 Liberty Hill 31-8
13 Forney 33-3
14 Mission Veterans Memorial 24-5
15 El Paso 25-6
16 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 26-6
17 McKinney North 15-9
18 Smithson Valley 28-7
19 Amarillo 25-9
20 Alamo Heights 23-9
21 Brownsville Pace 20-7
22 Austin McCallum 21-13
23 Frisco Independence 25-6
24 Harlandale 20-5
25 Georgetown 21-16
Class 4A
1 Pleasanton 35-1
2 Port Lavaca Calhoun 27-4
3 Bellville 28-9
4 Celina 27-1
5 Godley 24-6
6 Farmersville 34-2
7 Aubrey 27-8
8 Canton 24-7
9 Canyon Randall 25-8
10 Sunnyvale 20-6
11 San Antonio Davenport 27-5
12 Hereford 26-7
13 Spring Hill 23-7
14 Rockport-Fulton 23-7
15 Bullard 26-8
16 Stephenville 22-8
17 La Vernia 28-9
18 Giddings 23-14
19 Glen Rose 21-9
20 Salado 23-14
21 Burnet 18-11
22 Bridge City 22-10
23 Gateway College Preparatory 15-6
24 Seminole 15-8
25 Corpus Christi Calallen 20-14
Class 3A
1 Bushland 27-4
2 Gunter 28-6
3 Holliday 32-2
4 Columbus 31-3
5 Hardin 24-4
6 Fairfield 28-3
7 Peaster 26-4
8 White Oak 30-7
9 Tatum 31-6
10 Boyd 26-8
11 Compass Academy 20-3
12 Mount Vernon 19-2
13 Shallowater 29-4
14 Wall 30-5
15 Chisum 29-4
16 East Bernard 27-7
17 Central Heights 28-8
18 Tarkington 22-7
19 Edgewood 23-8
20 Grandview 23-8
21 Lyford 15-5
22 Amarillo Highland Park 24-7
23 Bells 27-8
24 San Antonio Randolph 18-8
25 Jim Ned 26-9
Class 2A
1 Jewett Leon 32-5
2 Normangee 28-7
3 Wink 30-5
4 Iola 30-3
5 Windthorst 26-8
6 Thrall 20-13
7 Beckville 24-10
8 Harper 21-5
9 Ropes 23-6
10 Cumby 19-4
11 Amarillo Highland Park 24-7
12 Valley Mills 30-2
13 Three Rivers 21-9
14 Lindsay 26-9
15 Whitewright 25-10
16 Johnson City 25-10
17 Hull-Daisetta 18-8
18 Como-Pickton 23-9
19 Schulenburg 21-15
20 Crawford 17-17
21 Hamilton 21-6
22 Albany 17-7
23 Bremond 24-10
24 Bosqueville 21-9
25 Carlisle 18-9
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 32-3
2 Blum 20-12
3 Veribest 26-2
4 Chester 23-10
5 Klondike 23-13
6 Neches 21-8
7 Dodd City 19-10
8 Saint Jo 23-7
9 Rochelle 19-6
10 Richards 20-8
11 San Isidro 14-5
12 Aquilla 14-7
13 Benjamin 20-5
14 Pettus 11-4
15 Northsdie 20-12
16 Perrin-Whitt 15-7
17 McMullen County 13-8
18 Bryson 16-13
19 Bronte 15-15
20 Utopia 9-4
21 Grandfalls-Royalty 7-1
22 Harrold 10-5
23 Van Horn 20-13
24 Bluff Dale 10-7
25 Milford 10-9