Valley Mills squeezes past New Home, 4-3, to reach 2A title game

ROUND ROCK — Valley Mills doesn’t beat opponents with loads of power, but no team is more daring, more aggressive or more willing to take a chance in a crucial spot.

The Eagles have ridden that furious style of play all the way to the Class 2A state championship game.

Kaleb Kuligowski scored on Zach Blizel’s wild pitch with two outs in the sixth to lift the Eagles to a 4-3 win over New Home in the state tournament semifinals Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

The Eagles (29-2-2) will have a shot to win their fourth state championship in school history at noon Thursday against Wednesday night’s Shiner-Garrison semifinals winner. Finishing the job will be especially important for the Eagles seniors who were freshmen on the 2019 squad that lost to Linden-Kildare, 5-0, in the state semifinals.

“It’s surreal,” Kuligowski said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment all my life. I’ve always wanted to be here through my high school years. I knew we had to finish the job my senior year.”

Kuligowski has executed much better slides, but he’s never had a more important one than his game-winner against New Home (33-4).

When he saw Blizel’s pitch skip past catcher Ryan Bundy, Kuligowski dashed home from third base. Bundy retrieved the ball and threw to Blizel covering the plate, but he fumbled it.

Kuligowski’s slide was anything but smooth as he stopped and awkwardly dived on to home plate, but it gave the Eagles a 4-3 lead.

“That slide, I was trying to pull something out of the Matrix,” Kuligowski said. “I was going to avoid the tag. I got lucky but that’s the way baseball is.”

Blizel had hit Kuligowski with a pitch to open the sixth before he moved to second on a wild pitch and reached third on a passed ball before scoring on another wild pitch.

There was still work to be done as reliever Cooper Ewing faced the top of the Leopards’ order after replacing starting pitcher Thomas Perez with two outs in the sixth.

Ewing was on fire in the seventh inning as he struck out Hunter Watkins before forcing Blizel to line out. The left-hander finished off the win by striking out cleanup hitter Logan Addison.

Ewing expects to be back on the mound for the state championship game.

“I felt good when I came in, and I was ready to throw my game and finish it,” Ewing said. “I had just a little heat exhaustion, but I’ll get some water, some Gatorade and rest, and come back tomorrow and hope to finish this thing out and bring the title back to Valley Mills.”

After the final out, the Eagles dogpiled, and coach Doug Shanafelt found himself on the bottom.

“That’s the first time I’ve been at the bottom, and I couldn’t breathe,” Shanafelt said. “But it was pretty nice not breathing.”

The Leopards outhit the Eagles, 10-3. But Valley Mills took advantage of a pair of New Home errors to score three third-inning runs.

“They outhit us 10-3, but we’re just winners,” Shanafelt said. “We find a way to get things done and put runs up when we need them, and that’s the point of the game. We run well, we’re going to small ball you and put the ball in play, and they made a bunch of mistakes in one inning and it cost them.”

Preston Montgomery opened Valley Mills’ third inning with a single before Elandis Taylor walked and Eli McNair placed a perfect bunt single to load the bases. Montgomery scored the game’s first run on Cason Johnson’s grounder.

But the real fireworks came when Bundy’s attempted pickoff throw to third base sailed into the outfield to allow Taylor to score. Leftfielder Jackson Raines picked up Bundy’s throw, and he threw wildly to the infield to allow Johnson to score as the Eagles grabbed a 3-0 lead.

The Leopards began their comeback in the fifth. Raines reached on a one-out infield single before Bundy lashed a single to right field. With Raines on third base, Watkins put down a sacrifice bunt to score the Leopards’ first run.

The Eagles ran into more trouble in the sixth as Ashton Lucio and pinch hitter Dillon DeAnda hit one-out singles. The ball got past Valley Mills leftfielder Braydon Richardson for an error to allow Lucio to score.

With two outs, Reagan Fiedler drilled a run-scoring single up the middle for a 3-3 tie. After Raines singled, Ewing relieved Perez and forced Bundy to ground out to escape further damage.

But the Eagles came through when it counted most, and now they’re one win away from their first state championship since 1992.

“We’ve just got to keep competing, and we’re going to have to have some people step up pitching,” Shanafelt said. “Cooper (Ewing) will be ready and some more guys. I trust these guys. They’re smart kids and they get after it.”

