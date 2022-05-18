Van Hughes' family donates helmets to Axtell football team

Before his death last October, Van Hughes got a last chance to attend Axtell High School’s home football game against Crawford in early September.

Hughes starred for Axtell in the late 1970s as a multisport athlete. Though he eventually played in the NFL as a defensive lineman for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, he never forgot his roots.

“He loved high school football,” said Denise Hughes, Van’s widow. “The last high school game he saw was Crawford against Axtell, and he was excited to be there.”

When Axtell hits the field this fall, the Longhorns will be wearing state-of-the-art Riddell SpeedFlex helmets.

Following Van’s death from bone marrow cancer, Denise Hughes and her daughters raised $8,350 to buy 20 helmets for the Axtell varsity. A decal bearing Van’s initials “V.H.” will adorn the $400 helmets. His memory was honored at Axtell’s sports banquet Wednesday night.

“Van was the first person from Axtell who ever played in the NFL,” said Scott Denton, a member of the Axtell ISD school board. “I called him a humble giant. He wasn’t the most vocal person, but he was a leader because he was the hardest worker, and always gave everything he had.”

By raising funds for the new helmets, Denise Hughes wants to raise awareness for CTE, a brain degeneration caused by repeated head trauma.

Denise said there were signs that Van suffered from CTE, and the Hughes family has donated his brain to a program at Boston University for tests to confirm whether he had the condition.

“He had headaches so bad,” Denise said. “He told us about all the concussions he had, especially in college. They just didn’t know enough about it back then. It usually takes about a year for the results to come back from the CTE tests.”

Hughes was a Super Centex running back for Axtell, who rushed for 1,700 yards as a senior in 1978, and was highly recruited by schools like Oklahoma, Nebraska, Baylor and Texas.

A gifted all-around athlete, Hughes was a state champion discus thrower and a two-time state champion in the shot put.

Moving to defensive line during his college years, Hughes played two seasons at Texas Tech before finishing his career at Southwest Texas State (now Texas State).

At 6-3 and 270 pounds, he was an all-Lone Star Conference lineman who played a key role for the Bobcats’ 1982 NCAA Division II national championship team under coach Jim Wacker.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hughes played two seasons for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers before playing in the NFL for the Cardinals in 1986 and the Seahawks in 1987.

“A lot of times, small rural communities don’t have a lot of guys come through who reach that level of success,” said outgoing Axtell athletic director and football coach Rusty Reynolds. “He was a sports hero here, and is well known in our community. He was a really good player in football, basketball, and track and field, and still holds disc and shot records here that will probably never be broken.”

This is just the start for Denise and her daughters, who are planning to continue to raise money for helmets for both Axtell and Crawford football teams. Denise’s daughter, Shannon, has a connection to the Crawford football team since her father-in-law is Pirates coach Greg Jacobs.

“Van was a good Christian man who always wanted to help others,” Denise said. “We’re planning to hold fundraisers every year. We’re living in Crawford now, and we’re going to help them too. We like to do it for small schools."

