Vanguard football coach Luke Pilant moving on

Vanguard’s Luke Pilant is stepping down after a three-year run leading the Viking football program.

Pilant has worked at Vanguard for nine years in total. He helped build the Viking football program from the ground up, taking over from Zach Seifert in 2019 and tallying a 20-13 record with three TAPPS playoff appearances.

He recently passed his certification for special education and plans to get certified in English as well, as he looks for another teaching and coaching opportunity.

Vanguard athletic director Will Curtis — who Pilant labeled the “best in the business” — is in the midst of searching for Pilant’s successor.

