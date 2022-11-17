Vanguard honors 6 as Hall of Famers

Dunkin excelled as a tennis player, helping Vanguard win its first TCIL state title. After graduating in 1980, she earned a college scholarship to LSU. Daniel remains one of Vanguard’s top softball players in history and was named Vanguard’s Athlete of the Decade in 2000. Basden helped Vanguard win three straight state basketball titles from 1991-94, including a 34-1 record her senior year where the only loss came to a UIL Class 5A program.

Wayman was a multi-sport standout at Vanguard who won state doubles titles in tennis with his partner Will Bauer in 2008 and 2010. Goble lettered in four sports and won a state title in the 1,600 in track, then went on to serve in the Army. Sudan entered the Hall of Fame as a parent and fan who was called “the heart of the athletic program” in her induction bio.