Vanguard lifts team tennis state title

The Vanguard Vikings claimed the inaugural TAPPS Division II team tennis state championship by winning a series of matches against Arlington Grace Prep, Laredo St. Augustine and Grapevine Faith on Monday and Tuesday in Round Rock.

In the final match on Tuesday, Vanguard’s McKenna Lowrey, Zach Henry, James Merchant, Karissa Kuhl, Sarah Emerson and Grace Yoon all contributed points to a 5-1 win over Grapevine Faith. Lowrey won a girls’ singles match, 6-2, 6-2, and teamed with Kuhl to score a doubles point, 6-3, 6-4. Henry and Merchant each claimed boys’ singles points with straight-sets wins and Emerson and Yoon grasped a hard-fought 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 victory on the girls’ doubles court.

“This was special because when I came to Vanguard we didn’t have a girls’ team,” Vanguard coach Greta Knoll said. “To have the girls get points for us and push us forward meant a lot.”

Vanguard’s final win over Grapevine Faith followed a 5-4 decision against Laredo St. Augustine. Karch Knoll and Henry each won boys’ singles points and teamed up for a doubles win. Merchant and Ethan Marsh also won a boys’ doubles point and Knoll teamed with Emerson for a clinching mixed doubles victory in straight sets.