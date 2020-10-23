 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vanguard lifts team tennis state title
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Vanguard lifts team tennis state title

{{featured_button_text}}
Vanguard Team Tennis

The Vanguard Vikings this week captured the TAPPS Division II state title in team tennis.

 The Vanguard Vikings claimed the inaugural TAPPS Division II team tennis state championship by winning a series of matches against Arlington Grace Prep, Laredo St. Augustine and Grapevine Faith on Monday and Tuesday in Round Rock.

In the final match on Tuesday, Vanguard’s McKenna Lowrey, Zach Henry, James Merchant, Karissa Kuhl, Sarah Emerson and Grace Yoon all contributed points to a 5-1 win over Grapevine Faith. Lowrey won a girls’ singles match, 6-2, 6-2, and teamed with Kuhl to score a doubles point, 6-3, 6-4. Henry and Merchant each claimed boys’ singles points with straight-sets wins and Emerson and Yoon grasped a hard-fought 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 victory on the girls’ doubles court.

“This was special because when I came to Vanguard we didn’t have a girls’ team,” Vanguard coach Greta Knoll said. “To have the girls get points for us and push us forward meant a lot.”

Vanguard’s final win over Grapevine Faith followed a 5-4 decision against Laredo St. Augustine. Karch Knoll and Henry each won boys’ singles points and teamed up for a doubles win. Merchant and Ethan Marsh also won a boys’ doubles point and Knoll teamed with Emerson for a clinching mixed doubles victory in straight sets.

Vanguard opened the TAPPS Team Tennis state tournament on Monday by defeating Arlington Grace Prep, 5-1. Kuhl won a girls’ singles point and Henry and Knoll won boys’ singles matches. Lowrey teamed with Avery Haynes to claim a girls’ doubles point and the team of Aldo Ibarra and Hyrum Blackwelder notched a straight-sets win in boys’ doubles.

The Vikings were the only 3A competitors playing against larger schools from 4A and 5A in Division II.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry delve into Zach Hrbacek's quest to break the Central Texas rushing record, give Waco High a pregame pep talk before the Duncanville game, and choose their favorite postgame snacks. Listen to the podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert