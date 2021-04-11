Vanguard powers to TAPPS tennis titles

Tennis champions, anyone?
Vanguard can claim that label after the Vikings swept the boys’ team, singles and doubles titles at the TAPPS State Championships at Waco Regional Tennis Center over the weekend. Meanwhile, Vanguard’s girls won state in doubles, claiming that program’s first state title since 1999.
“I’ve had the chance to watch players come up from just beginning to playing at the highest level, including my son, Karch,” said Vanguard tennis coach Greta Knoll. “You couldn’t ask for more. These students are resilient with all they’ve dealt with this past year. They play for their school and their community with all their hearts.”
Karch Knoll dominated on his way to the TAPPS Class 3A singles title. Knoll claimed three straight 6-0, 6-0 wins to reach the final, where he faced his teammate Aldo Ibarra, ensuring that Vanguard would definitely come home with a champion.
Ultimately, Knoll won that match, 6-2, 6-0.
It was also an all-Vanguard matchup in the boys’ doubles title match. The Vikings’ duo of James Merchant and Zach Henry outpaced classmates Hyrum Blackwelder and Ethan Marsh, 6-0, 6-2, for the trophy. Merchant and Henry dropped only four games in their four matches on the way to the championship.
Marsh won state in doubles in 2019 with Karch Knoll as his partner.
In the girls’ doubles division in Class 3A, Vanguard’s McKenna Lowrey and Karoline Horner showed plenty of gumption, winning four close matches on the way to the title. In the final, Horner and Lowrey fought past San Jacinto Christian’s Avery Thompson and Erica Valdez, 6-4, 6-4. It was Vanguard’s first girls doubles title since 1997 and the first state title of any kind for the girls’ program since 1999. It also allowed Vanguard to finish as the state runner-up for the girls’ team title.
Lowrey is just a sophomore and Horner a freshman, so they’re fully capable of stockpiling more hardware over the next couple of seasons.
Vanguard’s tandem of Avery Haynes and Courtney Wiethorn finished as state semifinalists, falling to San Jacinto’s Thompson and Valdez.
Vanguard is building quite the tennis tradition. In 2019, the last time TAPPS held the state tennis championships after the 2020 event was canceled by COVID-19, the Vikings won titles in boys’ doubles and the boys’ team title, so technically this year marked a repeat for Vanguard. The program also won the first-ever TAPPS team tennis title this past fall.
“The entire team has worked hard to get in this position,” Greta Knoll said.