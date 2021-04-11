Vanguard powers to TAPPS tennis titles

Tennis champions, anyone?

Vanguard can claim that label after the Vikings swept the boys’ team, singles and doubles titles at the TAPPS State Championships at Waco Regional Tennis Center over the weekend. Meanwhile, Vanguard’s girls won state in doubles, claiming that program’s first state title since 1999.

“I’ve had the chance to watch players come up from just beginning to playing at the highest level, including my son, Karch,” said Vanguard tennis coach Greta Knoll. “You couldn’t ask for more. These students are resilient with all they’ve dealt with this past year. They play for their school and their community with all their hearts.”

Karch Knoll dominated on his way to the TAPPS Class 3A singles title. Knoll claimed three straight 6-0, 6-0 wins to reach the final, where he faced his teammate Aldo Ibarra, ensuring that Vanguard would definitely come home with a champion.

Ultimately, Knoll won that match, 6-2, 6-0.

It was also an all-Vanguard matchup in the boys’ doubles title match. The Vikings’ duo of James Merchant and Zach Henry outpaced classmates Hyrum Blackwelder and Ethan Marsh, 6-0, 6-2, for the trophy. Merchant and Henry dropped only four games in their four matches on the way to the championship.