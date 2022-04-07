Vanguard Vikings raid TAPPS state tennis meet for plenty of gold, silver

The Vanguard tennis team celebrated a special kind of senior day at the TAPPS state tournament.

The Vikings advanced a bracket full of doubles teams into the finals as both the girls’ and boys’ doubles championships came down to Vanguard versus Vanguard. That’s where the seniors shined.

Vanguard senior girls Courtney Wiethorn and Avery Haynes won their final match together as Vikings while their classmates, Hyrum Blackwelder and Aldo Ibarra, did the same on the boys’ side on Thursday afternoon at Waco Regional Tennis Center.

Wiethorn and Haynes faced defending Class 3A doubles champions, Vanguard sophomore Karoline Horner and junior McKenna Lowery, in the final. Those four Vikings have done battle in practice on plenty of afternoons with the result going both directions.

“It was definitely weird at first because you’re not used to playing people that you play in practice all the time,” Haynes said. “But it just made it more fun knowing that either way — even if we lost we would be kind of sad but mostly happy because those are our teammates.”

This time, Wiethorn and Haynes claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

“We felt really lucky to play against teammates my last match of senior year,” Wiethorn said. “It was so much fun.”

Earlier in the day, Horner and Lowery won a three-set battle over a pair from Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, to set up the all-Vanguard final.

“We’ve always wanted to play in the finals,” Horner said. “Last year, Courtney and Avery were playing against San Jacinto and lost in the semis. So when McKenna and I were down against San Jacinto, we really stepped up our game so we could have a nice Vanguard-Vanguard match.”

On the boys’ side, Hyrum Blackwelder was looking across the net at his younger brother, sophomore Seth Blackwelder, who was paired with classmate Carter Oates.

“I definitely had mixed emotions right there,” Hyrum Blackwelder said. “I wanted to win, but I wanted him to do well too. He’s a sophomore so he has more time.”

The senior Blackwelder and his classmate Ibarra put their stamp on the match early, winning the opening set, 6-0.

The younger Vikings battled back early in the second set. But the Vanguard seniors had seen these challengers before in district and won that match.

This time, Ibarra and Blackwelder knew they couldn’t let the youngsters get momentum.

“Right off in the second set, they got the first game,” Blackwelder said. “We were like, ‘If we let them get the second game they’re going to run away with it.’ We cut it off right there and came back.”

The Vanguard seniors won the second set, 6-1, and grasped their gold medals.

The Vikings boys claimed their third straight team title as Zach Henry also made the finals in 3A boys’ singles. Henry was serving to win the opening set of his championship match before Houston Xavier Academy’s Rowan Matorin rallied and finished off a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

The Vanguard girls won their team title as well on the strength of taking the top two spots in doubles. Aubrey Carroll advanced to the semifinals in girls’ singles before falling against eventual champion Taylor Lewis of Dallas Lakehill Prep, 6-2, 6-2.

And finally, the Vikings took home two more gold medals in mixed doubles as sophomores Karissa Kuhl and Evan Roos defeated a team from San Angelo Cornerstone Christian, 8-1.

