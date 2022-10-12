 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Vanguard wins state tennis crown

Vanguard College Preparatory School repeated as TAPPS team tennis champions on Tuesday. This is the third consecutive team title for the Vikings as they also won in 2020 and 2021.

The championship also marked Vanguard’s 14th state tennis team/individual championship in the past seven years.

Super Centex Podcast

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the competitiveness of District 8-3A Division I and breakdown the matchup between China Spring and La Vega in this week's Super Centex Podcast. Check it out at wacotrib.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 

