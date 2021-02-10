Victory Bowl athletes to be revealed Sunday

The newest crop of Super Centex Victory Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday.
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes holds all-star games in football, volleyball, baseball and softball each summer. The athletes for those games, along with the cheerleaders, will be revealed at a press conference at Highland Baptist Church’s Life Center at 3 p.m. Sunday. The participants are selected from more than 100 high schools spanning 12 Central Texas counties.
Whitney’s Mark Byrd and Holland’s Brad Talbert were named the head coaches for the 13th annual Victory Bowl football game last month.
