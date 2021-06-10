Victory Bowl back for Central Texas seniors

“It’s going to be fast and furious, but it’s very doable,” Cole said. “We had already planned our practices and drills we need to do to get the kids in the right places. I know a lot of the kids here are hard workers and they know how to get after it. I’m excited to get to know these girls and what they can do. Growing together will be a neat experience.”

Talbert has coached previously in the Victory Bowl, but is excited for a repeat experience. Besides there aren't many other things he'd rather do.

"This is my second one to be a part of it, and I like meeting new kids, coaching football and being around other coaches," Talbert said. "I don’t know how to fish or hunt or anything else. I just like to coach football."

Numerous coaches have led Victory Bowl teams in different sports throughout the years.

“That’s one of our biggest goals when we started: Let’s get different coaches every year,” Johnson said. “Knowing now that we’ve done it this many years we’re going to have some repeaters. With our ministry’s vision and mission, we want to try to connect with every coach that we can. From Class 6A to 1A and the TAPPS level, we want to get them engaged in this.”

