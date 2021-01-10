Victory Bowl coaching staffs announced

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the coaches for its annual Victory Bowl games on Sunday.

Whitney’s Mark Byrd will serve as the head coach of the Red team for the 13th annual football game. He’ll be assisted by Riesel’s Keith Stifflemire, Moody’s Lonnie Judd, Vanguard’s Luke Pilant and Axtell’s Rusty Reynolds. They’ll be opposed by the Blue team, featuring Holland’s Brad Talbert as head coach and assisted by Troy’s Paul Williams, Texas Wind’s Travis Kaddatz and Robinson’s Rafael Williams.

The Red baseball team will be led by Temple’s Dallas Robertson, McGregor’s Robert Gough and Bruceville-Eddy’s Mitch Guerra. The Blue baseball squad coaches are Mexia’s Evan Simpson, Bosqueville’s David Anderson and Academy’s Garrett Vail.

The volleyball coaching staffs will be comprised of Ashley Montalvo of Teague and Kelbi Holcomb of Connally (Blue), opposed by Italy’s Shauna Steinmetz and China Spring’s Melissa Cole, the 2020 Super Centex Coach of the Year.

The Red team softball coaches are Abbott’s Johnny Jones, Riesel’s Don Johnson and Bremond’s K.L. Groholski. The Blue softball staff is Blooming Grove’s Keith Ryno, Connally’s Brad Kennedy and Waco High’s Manny Ordones. The cheer team coach is Hamilton’s Patricia Leach.

The games will be held June 11-12.

