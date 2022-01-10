Victory Bowl coaching staffs in place

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced its coaching staffs for this summer’s Super Centex Victory Bowl games on Sunday.

McGregor’s Mike Shields will lead the Red team for the 13th annual Victory Bowl football game, while Fairfield’s John Bachtel will head up the Blue team. Bachtel will be assisted by Salado’s Alan Haire, Marlin’s Ruben Torres, Corsicana’s Hal Wasson and Mildred’s Duke Dalton. Shields’ assistants are Belton’s Brett Sniffin, Bynum’s Casey Morgan, Bruceville-Eddy’s Jeff Nuner and Frost’s Randy Walton.

The Heart of Texas FCA didn’t designate head coaches for the other sports, but rather named two to three-person coaching staffs. Connally’s Quinton Snell and Lorena’s Matt Jackson, whose teams met in a nondistrict game in mid-December, will join forces to lead the Blue team in the inaugural boys’ basketball all-star game. They’ll be opposed by Moody’s Marty Garcia and China Spring’s Phillip McCaslin on the Red team. The girls’ basketball coaches are Fairfield’s Sally Whitaker and Salado’s Diane Konarik (Blue) and Temple’s Rashonta LeBlanc and West’s Kevin Zuehlke (Red).