Victory Bowl plans Sunday reveal of coaches

The Heart of Texas FCA’s annual Super Centex Victory Bowl will announce the head coaches for this year’s games at a press conference on Sunday.

This summer will mark the 14th annual football all-star game, along with the ninth annual volleyball game and the seventh annual baseball and softball contests. New this year will be all-star games for girls’ and boys’ basketball. Those various all-star games are slated for June 2-4.

Sunday’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Waco Medical Building on Herring Avenue. Player rosters will be announced Feb. 6, and the annual Victory Bowl Banquet is scheduled for April 3 at the Ferrell Center, featuring Hall of Famer Mike Singletary as the keynote speaker.