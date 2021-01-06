Victory Bowl set to name 2021 football coaches

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will reveal the coaching staffs for the 2021 Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
The Victory Bowl football game is entering its 13th year. Coaches for the eighth annual volleyball game and the sixth annual baseball and softball games will also be announced, as well as the coaches for the cheer squads.
The Heart of Texas FCA will announce the coaches and hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday, on the second floor of the Waco Medical Building on Herring Avenue.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.