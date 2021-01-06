 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victory Bowl set to name 2021 football coaches
0 comments
top story

Victory Bowl set to name 2021 football coaches

{{featured_button_text}}

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will reveal the coaching staffs for the 2021 Super Centex Victory Bowls on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Victory Bowl football game is entering its 13th year. Coaches for the eighth annual volleyball game and the sixth annual baseball and softball games will also be announced, as well as the coaches for the cheer squads.

The Heart of Texas FCA will announce the coaches and hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday, on the second floor of the Waco Medical Building on Herring Avenue.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert