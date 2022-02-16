 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visitation, funeral service set for LeRoy Coleman
HS NOTEBOOK

Visitation, funeral service set for LeRoy Coleman

Leroy Coleman (copy)

LeRoy Coleman won 141 games in his 26 years as University coach, including leading some of the best teams in school history.

 Duane A. Laverty, Tribune-Herald file photo

Funeral arrangements have been set for former University and La Vega football coach LeRoy Coleman.

Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Church of the Open Door in Bellmead. A celebration of life service honoring Coleman is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, also at the Church of the Open Door, at 900 W. Loop 340.

Coleman died last Saturday at age 74. He served as University’s head coach for 26 years, compiling a 141-137-9 record through the 2007 season while coaching future NFL players like Perrish Cox, Jerrell Freeman and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. Coleman later served as La Vega’s offensive line coach, winning a pair of state championships with the Pirates.

