Volleyball playoff roundup: Bremond, Blum inch closer to state

PRINCETON — Bremond has reached that point where its fans starting counting in reverse.

As in one more. One more win, and the Lady Tigers will reach the UIL State Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2001.

Bremond reached that point by downing Whitewright, 25-14, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, in the Region II-2A semifinals on Friday. That victory pushed the Lady Tigers to Saturday’s regional final against Lindsay.

Bremond (36-12) has reached state in volleyball just once in school history.

Whitewright finished at 35-11 with its best season in nearly 40 years.

Lindsay stops Valley Mills

PRINCETON — The record-setting season put together by the Lady Eagles of Valley Mills ended in the Region II-1A semifinals, as Lindsay stopped the Valley Mills run.

Still, it proved to be an incredible year for Valley Mills, which finished the year at 38-5 and ended a 10-year winning streak in district play by Crawford along the way.

East Bernard 3, Troy 0

ATHENS — Troy’s terrific season came to a conclusion in the Region III-3A semifinals, as East Bernard swept the Trojanettes, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21.

Troy had its moments, and led the Lady Brahmas midway through the second set at 15-14. But East Bernard closed out that set on an 11-4 run.

Troy closes out the season at 28-11, while junior outside hitter Kaycee Cavanaugh wrapped up the year with more than 750 kills.

Blum 3, Abbott 0

FORT WORTH — One of Central Texas’ most consistent programs is back on the verge of another state trip.

Second-ranked Blum swatted down its Central Texas rival in the Region III-1A semifinals. With the win, the Lauren McPherson-coached Lady Cats (30-13) move just a win away from their fifth state tournament appearance in the past six years.

Blum will face Saint Jo for the regional title on Saturday.