Volleyball roundup: McGregor rallies to defeat No. 9 Scurry-Rosser

CLEBURNE — Six points away from a season-ending loss in the bi-district round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs, the McGregor Lady Bulldogs roared back for a dramatic five-set, come-from-behind victory over Scurry-Rosser on Thursday night.
After losing the first two sets 25-16, 25-19, McGregor trailed 19-13 in the third. A 7-0 run put them ahead 20-19, and the Lady Bulldogs closed it out 25-23.
From there, the resilient Lady Dogs went on a mission. After taking the fourth set 25-14, they closed out their first volleyball playoff win in recent memory 15-9 in the fifth set.
Senior middle blocker Mara Hering led the attack with 26 kills, while senior outside hitter Audrey Lillard had 15. Kiley Coats, also a senior, dished out a career-high 42 assists.
McGregor finished fourth in the rugged 17-3A. Scurry-Rosser, state-ranked all year, went undefeated in 18-3A.
No. 2 Crawford 3, Meridian 0
VALLEY MILLS — The No. 2-ranked Crawford volleyball team rolled in its playoff opener, claiming a straight-sets victory over Meridian.
The Lady Pirates (26-3) gave up just 11 points in the entire match as they defeated Meridian, 25-1, 25-4, 25-6, at the Valley Mills High School gym.
Katie Warden led the Lady Pirates with 12 kills and outside hitter McKenna Post served up 10 aces, consistently finding holes in the Yellow Jackets’ defense.
Meanwhile, Crawford setter Lexi Moody kept the offense clicking as she dished out 24 assists.
The Lady Pirates advance to play Chico in the area around at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Aledo.
No. 3 China Spring 3, Jasper 0
In Crockett, China Spring upped its winning streak to 27 matches by cruising past Jasper in the bi-district round.
The Lady Cougars won the opening set, 25-5, to set the tone, then added 25-12 and 25-2 triumphs to close out the match.
China Spring advances to play the Smithville-Salado winner in the area round.
West 3, Eustace 0
In Waxahachie, West prevailed in a hard-fought opening set and then cruised to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Eustace at Waxahachie Life High School.
The Lady Trojans (12-14), the third-place representative from 17-3A, defeated McGregor in a district playoff for seeding earlier this week. West kept it rolling and moves on to the second round of the playoffs.
West will face the Lexington versus Franklin winner at a time and site to be determined early next week.
