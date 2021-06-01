Volleyball skills, fitness sessions on tap for June, July

Van Davis, assistant director of wellness at Baylor and a longtime local volleyball coach, will hold several volleyball and fitness training sessions this summer.

The Fitness Training for Volleyball Players clinic will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., beginning June 8 and running through July 15. Cost for all 10 sessions is $100.

Davis will also feature skills training sessions for different ages: junior high players on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., high school players on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30, and 4th-6th grade players on Fridays from 3-4 p.m. All sessions will start the week of June 8 and run through July 16. The cost is $125 for junior high and high school and $150 for 4th-6th grade.

To pre-register, email beawesomenowwithvan@gmail.com. Include the athlete’s name, grade and desired session. For more information, text or call (254) 716-8605.