Volleyball skills program open to area players

Van Davis will be offering an All-Skills Volleyball Training Program for girls in grades 3-12 starting Tuesday.

The camp will be at the Waco Montessori School Gym at 1920 Columbus Ave., and will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 12 sessions. Players in grades 3-6 will practice from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. while players in grades 7-12 will meet from 7:30 to 8:45. Additionally, Davis will offer a conditioning program for athletes in grades 7-12 from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

The cost for the program is $240 per camper and for the conditioning program is $120.

To ask questions or register, call 254-716-8606 or email beawesomenowwithvan@gmail.com.

