Volleyball Super Centex nominations sought

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the 28th annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.

Nominations should include a player's classification, height, position, statistics, and any awards or honors she has won. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Nominations may be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. Coaches whose seasons are ongoing may send along playoff pairing information to the same email, or by tagging the Trib with the information on Twitter.