Volleyball Super Centex nominations sought
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the 28th annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.

Nominations should include a player's classification, height, position, statistics, and any awards or honors she has won. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Nominations may be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. Coaches whose seasons are ongoing may send along playoff pairing information to the same email, or by tagging the Trib with the information on Twitter.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry debate the most fun plays in football, and draft three area teams each that have the best chance of making a deep playoff run. Visit WacoTrib.com to listen, or wherever you find your podcasts.

