Usually at the start of any season, there are more questions than answers.

Certainly you can make some educated guesses about things. In the Central Texas volleyball scene, it’s safe to assume that Blum will make a strong push to repeat as Class 1A state champion, considering the Lady Cats didn’t have a single senior on last year’s squad. Usual suspects like Crawford, Bremond, Troy and Midway should field formidable teams as well.

Nevertheless, questions still persist. So, why not turn some of those questions around to the ones who should be able to make the most educated guesses of all — the sport’s head coaches? That’s what the Tribune-Herald sought to do as the UIL season gets underway Monday.

1. In your view, what’s the biggest issue facing Texas high school volleyball today?“The club situation and dealing with the different coaching philosophies.” — Lauren McPherson, Blum

“Female athletes in competitive programs are trained year-round. The conflicts from select programs and school programs make a burden on families to choose one over the other. The audacity of some coaches to force those choices puts kids in a no-win situation.” — Ryan Porter, Midway

“I don’t know if it’s a problem, but something I wish was different, volleyball in Texas — even though it’s opposite football — I wish that it got more media coverage. … I understand the dynamics, but it’s something I kind of wish, that our kids got a little more attention.” — Jeff Coker, Crawford

2. We hear a lot about rivalries in other sports, what’s the best Central Texas rivalry in volleyball?

“I feel like it kind of cycles, but when they were both good and they were district opponents for such a long time, Robinson and Lorena. Those battles were knock-down, drag-outs. Some years when one of them is good and the other is not quite as good it still ends up being a competitive match, just because it’s Robinson and Lorena. ... I think we’ve only played in the playoffs, but I think five of the past six years we’ve played Bremond in the playoffs, and those have been knock-down, drag-out games, really good matches.” — Coker

“Best rivalry to me is West versus Grandview now. We have had a couple of epic matches with Grandview in the past year, and I see it being another big one this season.” — Sowders

“From a competitive standpoint, can’t wait to see the Lorena-Troy matchup. (Kaycee) Cavanaugh at Troy is hands-down the best all-around player in the area, in my opinion. Lorena has some very solid returning talent and some very young players who will be in the spotlight. I expect some great matches between those two.” — Porter

“I know Crawford and Lorena are in different classifications, but most years that is a very competitive match for both teams.” — McPherson

3. Which local teams do you enjoy playing the most and why?

“Crawford. I really look up to Jeff (Coker) as a coach and a friend. We joked the other day about how most times we have played it hasn’t been very close, but somehow I still always learn something and he always helps me out by giving me great feedback on my team.” — McPherson

“For me, that Lorena game, just because our kids know their kids and I’ve got friends who have kids at Lorena, so I feel like I’ve gotten to know a bunch of the Lorena kids. It almost feels like I’m friends with some of their kids. It’s just fun playing people you know. … Me and Lauren (McPherson at Blum), we as coaches are good friends. For a while, they weren’t super-competitive with us and then last year we weren’t super-competitive with them. We’ll get to play this year and we’re thinking it might be the first time it’ll be a really competitive match both ways. That’ll be fun.” — Coker

“I love watching my kiddos go up against anyone they play with in the offseason. There is a unique competition aspect with great respect and humility. It’s amazing to catch up, compete, then go show admiration afterwards.” — Porter

“Here in West, we always love to play well-coached teams like Crawford and Whitney and Grandview. It is just fun to play against great competition and teams that have a solid coaching staff.” — Sowders

4. On your own roster, who is most likely to be a breakout performer in 2023?

“Midway is very deep this season. It starts with D and a pass. Jade Washington is a top-five libero in the state in all classifications. Kenna McKenzie has the biggest arm of all the outside hitters in the area. A newcomer and 6-1 freshman pin Maria Herron will be a game-changer for the next four years.” — Porter

“One big move is our libero. I think Kera Kaluza is going to do some great things in that spot after losing a really good one from last year’s roster in Marley Gerik, a TGCA all-state recipient. I also think our two outside hitters are going to make a huge splash this season, Cooper Lawley and Claire Kubitza. And, finally, I think Keegan Mayhue is going to be a force for us out in the middle.” — Sowders

“I don’t feel like I’ll have a breakout performer, but I do feel like junior Payden Sanders has really improved, and that has helped us so far this season and in the summer.” — McPherson

“I think our whole team might be a breakout performer, for different reasons. Starting with Beryn Hyland, one of my seniors, a four-year varsity player. I think she’s just put in a lot of work and she’s really good, and maybe you didn’t see that much last year but I think you’re going to see all the work she’s put in this year. We’ve got a new setter in Blair Keith, and she’s really, really good. Because Blair moved in, it frees up Laney Elmore to play libero. That’s a spot where she’s going to really, really shine.” — Coker

5. What do you enjoy most about coaching high school volleyball?

“I love coaching these kids because they have such pride in their community here in West. But coaching high school sports means I can make an impact on who they become after they leave here. I hope to teach them how to be great young women, as well as the game.” — Sowders

“I love the part of helping mold young ladies into great women. Teaching the core values of being successful and hard-working in our program, as well as life.” — McPherson

“I just love that it’s kind of my ministry. I get to impact kids’ lives, we get to teach them things that will carry them beyond sports. It’s fun to play sports, it’s what I love to do, but to have an eternal impact on a kid’s life, that’s what means the most to me.” — Coker

“My extended family. Coaches work 80-hour weeks and miss out on so much time with their spouses and own children. The amazing young women that become family and sometimes even the bonus daughter make it all worthwhile. I had a player that my family considers our oldest daughter. I got to walk her down the aisle and give her away. Her son (and my grandson) calls me “Pops” in two-year-old dialect. Who wouldn’t coach for those amazing loving relationships?” — Porter