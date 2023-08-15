Over the offseason, China Spring volleyball coach Melissa Cole assigned her players a reading assignment. The entire team was tasked with reading “The Twin Thieves,” a story about a high school football team that had to battle through various stages of adversity.

Turns out it was an apt choice.

Even in this still very young season, China Spring has had to endure its own personalized measure of adversity, including a recent injury to its starting setter. But the Lady Cougars are showing that they’re tough and tenacious, and that they’re willing to fight.

Those characteristics were on display in China Spring’s opening match at its sparkling new gymnasium, a 20-25, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25 loss to Glen Rose Tuesday. Running a new offensive system to adjust to the absence of one of their usual setters, the Lady Cougars occasionally dealt with some hiccups.

They also delivered moments where they could take your breath away.

“I thought we played well,” Cole said. “We did a lot of really good things that I was proud of. I think every single small thing, small victory, we’re getting better and better. We look for those small things. Because right now, it’s about us. It’s not about what Glen Rose is doing, it’s about what we are doing. …We’ve been talking about handling hard better and doing things differently throughout this offseason, and they have stepped up in ways I didn’t know that they would.”

You might be able to label that new China Spring Gym the “Rally House.” Not only did China Spring (8-4) show some guts in digging out of an early hole, it showed a willingness to hustle and keep rallies alive all match long.

The opening set was right there for the taking, with the teams tied at 18 late in the proceedings. But Glen Rose closed on an 7-2 run to seize the set win, with senior Ava Sehnert blasting a kill off the fingertips of the Lady Cougar blockers for the clinching point.

Still, Cole said she really liked what her team showed defensively. China Spring cranked up the pressure at the net in the second set, as evidenced by perhaps the rally of the match. On the 16th point of the set, the Cougars and Tigers poked the ball back and forth with equal amounts of rambling and scrambling. China Spring eventually made a wild scoop save to keep the volley going before sophomore Janey Baker walled up the net for a block to sew up the scintillating point.

Baker brought an infectious energy with her emphatic celebrations. She finished with six kills and a pair of blocks.

The Lady Cougars eventually won that second set when Glen Rose served wide on set point for China Spring.

“They fought through some adversity this past weekend to be able to do what they did tonight,” Cole said. “I thought defensively we played a really good game. We have a freshman out there who’s working through some kinks, we have hitters who are working through kinks, and different things we’re doing. We’re still young.”

China Spring had its chances to christen its new digs with a victory. After Glen Rose pulled out a tight third set, the teams continued to trade jabs (and points) throughout the course of the fourth. They say basketball is a game of runs, but often so too is volleyball.

The teams fought to a 22-all tie following a Baker putaway at the net. But then Glen Rose rose up for the final three points, including a costly net violation against China Spring to set up match point.

Despite the defeat, the Lady Cougars could still extract plenty of good things from this one. Senior Linsy London, a true six-rotation player who does a little of everything for her team, swung the hammer whether she was attacking from the back row or the net. She tallied nine kills, a service ace and a block.

Sophomore Reagan McCollum pocketed six kills and a pair of blocks, while freshman outside hitter Meredith Muramoto showed flashes that shone even brighter than the natural light pouring in through the new gym’s many windows. Muramoto swatted six kills and tallied a team-best four blocks.

Glen Rose 6-foot-4 senior Aimee Flippen gave China Spring some problems with her size and sorcery at the net. Flippen led all players with 14 kills, while her teammate Alex Arrington rapped 12. Flippen is the daughter of former Baylor and Evant basketball center John Flippen.

The victory by Glen Rose gave the Tigers’ head coach, Sandy Langford, her 500th career victory. Coincidentally, China Spring’s Cole just celebrated a big round number milestone last weekend when her squad pushed the coach to her 400th career win.

Cole has clearly been around long enough to know not to panic over one early nondistrict loss. She sees the big picture, and understands that the Lady Cougars’ growth potential remains vast.

Lessons she was reminded of through the team’s summer reading list.

“Being the buffalo, it’s what it’s called, charge through the storm instead of running the other way like a cow would,” Cole said. “We’ve been talking about so many different things through that book, and there’s so many different cool stories that we’ve been able to apply. Then we went through boot camp during the offseason as well. They’ve learned how to come together as a team.

"Watching them, I think this is going to be good. I’m excited for what they’re doing right now and I’m excited for what they’re going to do.”

No. 5 Crawford 3, No. 6 Troy 0

Class 2A’s fifth-ranked Lady Pirates swept a strong 3A state-ranked team from Troy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14.

Senior Beryn Hyland swatted 10 kills in helping Crawford (9-2) to its third straight win. Freshman Ella Connell led the Lady Pirates from the service line, dropping in three aces.

Bosqueville 3, McGregor 2

In this dog-eat-dog matchup, the Lady Bulldogs of Bosqueville survived a real five-set dogfight from the Lady Bulldogs of McGregor, 19-25, 25-15, 11-25, 25-11, 15-4.

It was the fourth straight win for Bosqueville, now 6-2 on the season.

Blum conquers pair of big-school foes

No. 2-ranked Blum, the defending state champion in Class 1A, strengthened its case to move to the top of the state poll with a pair of wins over Class 5A Burleson and Class 6A Crowley on Tuesday.

Blum (8-1) has dropped only two of 22 sets it has played this season.

Unbeaten Dodd City is currently ranked No. 1 in 1A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.