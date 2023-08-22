WEST — Here’s the thing about hitting a ball against a wall. You can pound away as hard as you want. The wall isn’t going to budge.

Some walls out there might actually be envious of Blum.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Cats, defending state volleyball champions of Class 1A, displayed that rock-solid, wall-like defense in sweeping perennial 3A playoff qualifier West, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18, on Tuesday night at the West Gym. The Lady Trojans sprayed plenty of bullets in Blum’s direction, but found precious few holes in the seemingly impenetrable Lady Cat back row.

Defense, man. Dig it. Blum head coach Lauren McPherson certainly does.

“Funny you say that, a friend of mine who’s a coach messaged me last night and he said, ‘We’ve got to get together and talk about your defense and what you do.’ Definitely, I was a defensive player when I was playing, so that’s what’s important to me,” McPherson said.

That Blum defense was so sturdy that West coach Kari Sowders couldn’t find any fault in the way her attackers played. The Lady Trojans (10-8) hammered away all night, but the Lady Cats (15-3) run a scramble drill better than a hotel chef who specializes in breakfast. They consistently kept rallies going, and Sowders is confident that some of West’s spikes will find the court against other opponents.

“Really, this is the first time I’ve come into a locker room after a three-set loss and have been really proud of them,” Sowders said. “Not have a lot of negative to say because they played at the top of their game. If they play like that, if they’re able to continue to hammer away, both on defense and offense, we’re going to wear some teams down.”

Meanwhile, Blum appears fully capable of repeating as 1A state champs. Here’s a terrifying thought for the Lady Cats’ future opponents: This team is potentially a lot better than last year.

For one, Blum has everyone back from last year’s roster, and then some. The team also welcomed a former Super Centex star back to the mix in senior Addison Willingham, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury. Willingham brings even more electricity as both a hitter and blocker to a roster that already resembled a power plant. Willingham supplied seven kills and five blocks on this night.

That helped take some of the pressure off the likes of Kinsley McPherson, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year, and Kayden Arrington. Kinsley tallied 15 kills and 13 digs, while the steady libero Arrington contributed 16 digs and 14 assists.

“I think definitely (we can be better),” Lauren McPherson said. “It just makes us so much more balanced. Last year we had Kinsley and Emma (Scott) carrying such a large load of the hitting. Now with Addison back and Payden (Sanders) better, Jayden Galbraith) on the right side, we’re just able to spread the ball out a little bit more. So I do think we’re better than we were last year.”

Blum just kept applying pressure all match. It steadily kept rallies going, and while West produced some potent putaways, it also suffered occasional lapses in execution on mishits, lifts, or balls that just sailed long of the end line.

But the Lady Trojans also showed plenty of fight. For instance, Blum surged to a 17-8 lead in set three following a West mishit. The Lady Trojans, however, didn’t wave the white towel. They pounded their way back behind the well-balanced hitting of Keegan Mayhue (five kills), Taiylor Immicke (seven kills), Cooper Lawley (six kills) and Claire Kubitza (six kills, two blocks). West drew as close as 20-18 following a Blum attacking error.

The Lady Cats pulled together to finish off the sweep on a Kinsley McPherson tip. But that characteristic of perseverance should make West tough both in District 17-3A play and the postseason.

“I think our kids played their hearts out,” Sowders said. “Genuinely it doesn’t always show in the score how hard somebody plays. … When we were hitting at them with our top hitting of the night, they were digging everything or slowing it down. Even if we got them and we shanked it off them, somebody would still run it down and pull it back into play. They just wouldn’t stop. That’s what I was saying to the girls afterward, the weapons they had against us were just a little mightier tonight.”

Bosqueville 3, Mexia 1

MEXIA — The Lady Bulldogs continue to grow up.

Bosqueville, ranked 20th in the state in Class 2A, outlasted 3A’s Mexia in four sets to gather a nice road win, 25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 11-5 with the win, and will next play Hubbard Thursday at the Kerens Tournament.

Lorena 3, Robinson 1

In a battle of longtime rivals, Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Lorena defused Robinson in four sets at the Rocket Gym.

The win allowed the Lady Leopards (13-4) to avenge a 2-1 tournament loss to Robinson from last Saturday.

The Rockettes dropped to 12-4 with the loss.