They may be in different classifications, but the Crawford-Lorena duel has been labeled by some area coaches as the best volleyball rivalry in Central Texas.

The latest episode offered up another cliffhanger.

Showing some grown-up maturity even with the occasional freshman on the court, Class 3A’s 15th-ranked Lorena outlasted Class 2A’s third-ranked Crawford, 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10, in a grueling playoff-style battle on Tuesday at the Lorena Gym. The win by the Lady Leopards (19-8) snapped a two-game losing streak after defeats to 6A Midway and 4A Stephenville, and should give Andee Little’s team a jolt of momentum entering District 19-3A play on Friday.

Honestly, this is what you come to expect with Crawford-Lorena. When you show up, you might as well settle in, because the action is going to be intense and the match is likely to go the distance.

"Very typical Crawford-Lorena matchup. A dogfight to the end, both teams played well," Crawford head coach Jeff Coker said. "Unfortunately they got the better of us at the end."

Back before the regular season started, the teams met in scrimmage and Crawford (21-7) managed to win in three sets, though they were all close. Lorena has done a lot of growing up since then, though.

“Just keeping our composure,” Little said. “We’ve kind of struggled with that this year, and just knowing, ‘Hey, we’re going to play good teams and they’re going to do good things. So we’ve got to do those things right back to them.’ Beat them on that. Like I said, (Crawford’s) a great team and that’s what we want. We want that in preseason.”

Indeed, Lorena brought its climbing chalk. Even when the Lady Leopards fell in a hole, they didn’t panic. Crawford had a chance to put away Lorena after going up 2-1 and then building a 15-7 lead in the fourth set. But Lorena just kept inching closer and gaining ground. After Crawford went up 22-18 on a Lady Leopard mishit, Lorena suddenly started a fire.

The Lady Leopards closed the set on a 7-1 run, capped off by a forceful spike from freshman Jordan Mitchell on set point to force the decisive fifth set.

Mitchell, a springy 6-foot-1 middle blocker, showed that her growth chart continues to leave observers slack-jawed. She swatted 11 kills, tying for the team high, and also made her presence known defensively with four blocks.

“She’s gotten better and better and better every game, every set,” Little said, when asked about Mitchell. “She’s really got a lot she’s learned this year, and she’s already just jumped from here to here, from bottom to top. We’re really looking forward to her for the next four years.”

Crawford's Coker has some promising youngsters on his side, too. Junior Bre Featherston’s third service ace of the match buzzed right through the Lorena defense to the court to give the Lady Pirates a 7-5 lead in the closing fifth set.

But, again, it’s tough to kill Lorena. The Lady Leopards rolled off four straight points to take the lead for good, and rode that surge all the way to the finish. On the clincher, senior captain Korah Ives tagged her 11th kill of the match to give the Lady Leopards the win.

“Crawford, you know they’re going to come in with a good team, a good reputation,” Little said. “We scrimmaged them earlier this year and it was a really tight game … so we knew coming in that it was going to be tough. You know Coker is always going to play them really well. But I’m really proud of the fight my girls had today.”

Every volleyball point commences from the service line, and the teams proved hit-or-miss in that regard. When they were on, they were really on, sending the ball screaming over the net with vicious velocity and precise placement. But both squad had some lapses, too, where they gave away points, whacking the ball long of the end line or coming up short with a net serve.

Crawford, for instance, dialed up 12 aces, including three apiece from Featherston and Hattie Hayes. But the Lady Pirates also endured 20 service errors, an area Coker would like to see improve before district play and the postseason arrive.

“I think the biggest thing for us is that we always talk about taking care of the ball and not giving the other team points, making errors,” Coker said. “I think for the most part our hitting has been really good, so where we can really grow the most is our serving. We’ve got to be able to serve tough, which has kind of been a staple of us over the years. But we’ve got to be able to do that without the errors. When you make errors, the other team doesn’t have to do anything. So we’ve got to clean that up a little bit.”

Still, he appreciated his team’s hustle and fight. In matches against like this one, teams must stay engaged on every single swing. Even a volley that looks dead might be resuscitated with a defender’s diving save.

That can make for some lengthy rallies and impressive comebacks. For instance, after Lorena slipped away for a 25-23 first-set win, Crawford opened the second set on a serious heater, motivated to get even. The Lady Pirates scored the first seven points of the set and 11 of the first 12.

Yet even though the Lady Pirates won that set, they still had to sweat it out, as Lorena closed to within 24-22 on a Mady Taylor block before Crawford secured set point on a Lady Leopard hitting error.

Little said her team gained confidence from that run.

“A hundred percent. It’s like I’ve preached to the kids, just compete,” the Lorena coach said. “That’s all I ask of them. They compete and do that whether we win or lose. Obviously you want the win and today we came away great, but we just want them to compete. We take little victories out of it until it’s a big victory. Really proud of them.”

Featherston proved to be a steady finisher all night for Crawford, totaling a match-leading 14 kills to go with nine digs. Hayes, Beryn Hyland, Cassyn Aguirre and freshman Ella Connell chipped in seven kills apiece. Setter Blair Keith showed she’s capable of carrying on Crawford’s supreme setter legacy nicely. Keith turned in the timing of a Swiss watch on her dump attempts, picking up five kills, while delivering 43 assists as well.

"I like where we’re going, we’ve just got to find a way to win some of these big ones," Coker said.

Lorena’s setter McLaren Williamson also came to play. She powered a match-best five aces, including four in a row during a particularly scorching streak in the opening set. As she continued to put pressure on the Crawford defenders, the Lorena fans chanted, “All aboard the ace train, choo-choo!” following each successful service.

Addison Rohde contributed eight kills and two blocks, while Kaydence Lopez added six kills.

With this one complete, Lorena will turn its attention to district play and a home match with Lexington on Friday. Crawford still has four nondistrict matches on its docket, including a home date with Rio Vista on Friday.