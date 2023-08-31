It seems the future of Central Texas volleyball is in good hands.

Every year, a full constellation of stars graduate, leaving a void. But like clockwork, new stars appear in the sky over the Centex volleyball nets.

One such newcomer who is dazzling brightly is Midway’s Maria Herron. Even on a team that features a whopping 11 seniors, Herron has carved out a niche as the team’s lone underclassman.

In Midway’s sweep of Lorena Tuesday, Herron ripped six kills in 14 swings for a .429 hitting percentage, with no errors. After one emphatic third-set stuff, Midway’s student section broke out in the classic chant: “She’s a freshman! She’s a freshman!”

And a pretty good one at that.

“She’s special, she’s going to be really special,” said Pantherettes coach Ryan Porter. “Maria is physically gifted. She doesn’t know what she can do yet, she doesn’t know how high she gets above the net, how long she is. She’s still figuring it out all the gifts that God gave her in a 14-year-old body. She’s going to be something special.”