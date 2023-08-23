The UIL state volleyball playoffs don’t begin until the very end of October. Considering the calendar hasn’t even hit Labor Day, that can feel like a long way off to players.

But for many of the area’s top volleyball teams, the playoffs might as well start in August.

After all, if you’re not challenging yourself with your nondistrict schedule, what exactly are you doing?

Most area coaches embrace the idea of “playing up” when they construct their schedules. That means playing bigger schools, higher-classification foes. It means going up against state-ranked opponents. It means facing traditionally talented teams that will present a variety of different looks.

When West dropped a three-set match to reigning Class 1A state champion Blum on Tuesday, Lady Trojans coach Kari Sowders naturally was disappointed in the result. But she was encouraged by her team’s effort and energy. Sowders was playing the long game, knowing that challenging her team against a tenacious, steady opponent like the Lady Cats would have benefits long down the road.

Told by an observer that the match had a playoff-type feel, Sowders nodded and said, “I agree.”

“I remember turning to our coaches and saying, ‘If we play at this level in district or even beyond, we’re going to go pretty far,’” Sowders added. “I thought in years past, when we would get down we would kind of shut down. Even in that third game, we just fought.”

Great opponents expose weaknesses. They teach you about your own team. They make the game easier later on. How so? Well, consider a high-quality opponent like a set of ankle weights. They may weigh you down in the short term, but once you remove them and get past them, you’ll feel lighter than air and more confident than ever.

“It’s very important,” said Blum coach Lauren McPherson, when asked about building a challenging nondistrict schedule.” When we get into the 1A part of the season, there are things we’re still working on and it’s a totally different game. But this just really challenges us not only in volleyball, but mentally. Every match we’re learning something that we’ve got to get better on and do better. So it’s a huge part of what we do.”

Crawford head coach Jeff Coker has long pointed to the team’s rigorous schedule as a primary reason for his program’s sustained success. Already this season, the Lady Pirates — ranked No. 4 in Class 2A — have faced an array of bigger schools and state-ranked teams, including China Spring, Lufkin, Troy and Nacogdoches Central Heights.

Blum may be the best example of all. The Lady Cats compete in the UIL’s smallest classification in Class 1A, with a submitted enrollment of 101 students at the time of the last realignment. And yet the Lady Cats routinely take the court against schools five to 10 times bigger, in terms of enrollment. This season they’ve faced the likes of Class 5A Denton, Class 4A Longview Spring Hill and multiple strong area 3A programs like West, Lorena and Whitney.

McPherson said that often she’ll scout an opponent’s personnel or playing style before opting to add a team to the schedule. The more varied the different looks that Blum can see over the course of the season, the better prepared they’ll be for the playoffs, she said.

“We like to see that,” McPherson said. “If I know ahead of time from year to year if a certain team we’re going to meet down the road has something, like when we were playing Fayetteville and they just had a dominant outside (hitter), I would try to find teams we could play that would have similar to that. Right now the teams we play don’t quite have that same thing that I’m looking down the road at, so hopefully we can just change it up and do some different things.”

Centex teams dot state volleyball rankings

As usual, Central Texas teams are making a heavy impact in the state volleyball rankings.

Blum continues to reign at No. 1 in Class 1A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll. The defending state champion Lady Cats improved to 15-3 on the year after a Tuesday sweep of West. Joining Blum in the 1A rankings is Abbott at No. 7 and Evant at No. 10.

Up in Class 4A, Robinson has ascended to a No. 13 state ranking here in the early going of the season.

In 3A, Central Texas is represented by No. 6 Lorena, No. 7 Fairfield and No. 19 Troy. Meanwhile in 2A, perennial power Crawford comes in at No. 4, while Bruceville-Eddy is ranked 16th, Rosebud-Lott 19th and Bosqueville 20th.

Vanguard, Texas Wind open at Kickoff Showcase

Football isn’t a tournament sport, at least not until the playoffs. But showcases can be a fun way to kick off a season, and a pair of local private six-man teams will get to take part in that unique stage on Thursday.

Vanguard and Texas Wind are both participating in Allen Academy’s 10th annual Kickoff Showcase in Bryan. Texas Wind will play in the opening game at 5 p.m. Thursday against Bellville Faith Academy, while the Vikings follow at 7:30 p.m. against Georgetown Grace Academy.

The event will continue with one more game Friday and four on Saturday.

Vanguard is aiming to rebound from a winless 2022 season, while Texas Wind turned in a solid 5-4 record last year in its six-man debut, after spending nine years as an 11-man program.

Bally airing classic Mart, La Vega games

If you’re in the mood for a little classic Texas high school football, Bally Sports Southwest figures to be a cozy landing spot.

Since Monday the regional sports network has been televising past state championship games as part of its “Texas Football Days” promotion. Central Texas fans may be interested to watch the 2012 Class 1A Div. I final between Stamford and Mart, which will be shown at noon Thursday, as well as the 2015 Class 4A Div. I final between La Vega and Argyle, which will be televised at 8 a.m. Friday.

Spoiler alert — both games were great, and one worked out better for the area team than the other. Stamford edged out Mart, 35-28, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington behind four total touchdowns from Hagen Hutchison. D’Nerian Thomas turned in a terrific outing in the championship game loss for Mart, rushing for 118 yards and two TDs while throwing for 224 yards and another score.

In the 2015 game, La Vega used 19 fourth-quarter points to spurn Argyle, 33-31, and give then-head coach Willie Williams his first state ring. Kemoche Hobbs ran for 136 yards and three TDs in the Pirate triumph at NRG Stadium in Houston.