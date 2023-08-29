Midway must have one of the most well-stocked volleyball rosters in the state. Put it this way: there are so many players on the varsity team, that a bunch of them stand during matches, because there aren’t enough seats on the bench for them all.

But Ryan Porter isn’t about to complain.

“It’s a great problem to have. We’ve got 11 seniors,” said the Midway coach, describing his 20-player roster. “Bunch of great kids that you want to be around. They work hard every day and make our program better. As long as you keep kids like that around, your program just gets better and better.”

Midway’s potent depth came in handy Tuesday, as the Pantherettes fended off Class 3A’s ninth-ranked and perpetually pesky Lorena, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24, before a rowdy, electric crowd at the Midway Arena.

It was a sweep, of course, but Lorena (18-7) gave the Pantherettes (14-13) everything they could have wanted and then some. The Lady Leopards had their chances in each set, and appeared poised to at least stretch it to a fourth when they snagged a 24-23 lead late in the third. But Midway never flinched, and made the plays it needed to finish off the victory.

“There was no panic. Late in any set, there was never panic. … I think they stayed pretty calm, they were patient and they waited to turn their points,” Porter said. “They did a good job of it.”

Though her team took the loss, Lorena coach Andee Little had zero complaints about the fight the Lady Leopards showed. They went toe to toe with a deep and talented 6A team, and probably learned a little something about themselves in the process.

“Honestly, that’s the best we’ve played all year,” Little said. “That’s the best team we’ve played all year. If we clean up one or two things, I think this goes four or five (sets). It was a great game all the way across the board. I’m really proud of my kids. We’re working. That’s the best team we’ve played.”

Earlier in the day, the teams engaged in a bit of good-natured chirping at one another on social media — mostly “We’re going to win” and “No, we’re going to win” kind of stuff. So it probably shouldn’t have been a surprise that the atmosphere would be crackling with kinetic energy from the outset.

Midway students lined the railing of the upper section of the arena, creating a cavern of noise that seemed to amplify the Pantherettes’ bounce.

Porter called that another benefit of carrying a large roster. Every player has a fan club. “You also get huge crowds, a lot of support.”

It was a match of runs, but Midway’s finishing power proved fierce. Lorena actually took a 23-21 lead late in the first set following a net violation against the Pantherettes. But then the Pantherettes rolled off three straight points to get to set point, including a pair of service aces from Laura Lail, who nailed three aces on the night.

On set point, Lorena was whistled for a lift, helping Midway strike first blood.

Again, Lorena had nothing to feel bad about. The Lady Leopards showed a bountiful balance of power, as a variety of different hitters flashed their prodigious pop at the net. Kaydence Lopez led the way in the match with eight kills, but she had plenty of help, as Mady Taylor smacked seven kills and Korah Ives, Daradyn Guthrie and Addison Rohde tagged five apiece.

Those players helped Lorena keep pace with Midway again in set two, leading to a 23-all score late. Yet again the Pantherettes came through, as senior middle blocker Hannah McCarver thumped consecutive kills, highlighted by a missile that ricocheted off the hands of the Lorena blockers to the floor.

Porter wasn’t overly pleased with his team’s passing — “Our expectations are to feed the middles a lot, and we weren’t able to,” the coach said. But Midway holds a high standard, and its best quality proved to be its cool head under pressure.

Pressure? Honestly, such tight matches resemble Midway’s intrasquad scrimmages every day in practice.

“(Our scrimmages look) about like that one. They look like that,” Porter said. “That’s our practice pretty much every day. That’s why they don’t panic, because we do it every day.”

When the Pantherettes were able to work the ball to the middle, the strategy worked effectively. Junior middle blocker Mercy Odedeji went for seven kills on .429 hitting while also producing five blocks defensively.

And, of course, such authoritative attacks freed up space at the pins, most notably for Kenna McKenzie, who ripped a match-high 10 kills.

For all its depth, Midway still has players it likes to have on the court. Opposite side hitter Bailey Jones, who missed about a week with a sprained ankle, is one of those. Jones returned for this match, and though she’s still working her way back to her usual high-flying bounce, Porter was ecstatic to have her and setter Camden Bruce back on the court. Bruce broke her foot over the summer, but has battled her way back. She delivered one of the sweetest serves of the night with a floater for a defense-befuddling ace early in set three.

Lorena’s Little said that if her team cleans up just a few things defensively, it could really start playing at a high level. The Lady Leopards have matches against Stephenville and Crawford before opening up District 19-3A competition against Lexington on Sept. 8.

As long as they fight like they did against Midway, Little will be satisfied.

“They just recently started showing that,” she said. “It took us a little bit, now that tournament season is over. But now we’re going, and we’re some fighters. We’ve got a couple of other tough games coming up with Crawford and Stephenville, so we’re going to see lots of fight from them. I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, Porter still wants the Pantherettes to improve its hitting efficiency before district play arrives next week. Even with all of its seniors, Midway is still breaking in a lot of new players in new spots, as many of them held reserve roles on last year’s district championship squad.

“Kenna is the only one who’s a returning hitter from last year,” Porter said. “The rest were coming off the bench in spot time. They’re coming along slowly. Another three weeks will be good for us. We’ll be good.”

No. 17 Bosqueville 3, Holland 0

HOLLAND — The Lady Bulldogs racked up their seventh win in the past eight outings, sweeping Holland, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12.

Bosqueville improved to 17-6 with the win. It will host Axtell in another nondistrict match on Friday.

No. 1 Blum 3, Godley 2

GODLEY — Behind a dynamic double-double performance from Kinsley McPherson, Class 1A’s top-ranked Blum outlasted Class 4A’s Godley, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8.

McPherson turned in 21 kills and 15 digs for the defending state champions, who upped their record to 20-3 with the win.

Blum’s setter Ruby Rumohr also racked up a double-double of her own with 45 assists and 11 digs. Lady Cats libero Kayden Arrington led Blum’s defense with 24 digs.