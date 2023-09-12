Very few high school volleyball teams are deep enough to rest their starters at the start of the match.

Starters start.

But Midway has a potent enough 20-player roster to be able to try some things, while still feeling good about its chances of winning.

On Senior Night, Midway coach Ryan Porter used six of his seniors in the starting lineup, and rotated in the other five regularly in the opening set. That left some of his regular standout starters, players like junior outside hitter Kenna McKenzie, junior libero Jade Washington and freshman hitter Maria Herron, watching from the bench.

No matter. Midway’s veterans rallied from a five-point deficit late in the first set to pull out the win, then showed off the full power of its lineup thereafter in sweeping Temple, 28-26, 25-6, 25-23, on Tuesday night at the Midway Arena. With the win, the defending District 12-6A champions claimed their 18th straight district victory dating back to the 2021 season, improving to 17-15 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Porter’s plan all along going into Senior Night was to employ an all-vet lineup for the opening set. “We put in an all-senior lineup in for Senior Night and let those kids go be seen,” he said.

That group played sporadically, putting together several sharp stretches interspersed with a spate of mishits and net violations.

Temple (11-16, 0-1) capitalized, pushing to a 21-16 lead late in the set after a Pantherette attack sailed long.

A lesser team might’ve grown hysterical in that moment of sinking into quicksand, but Midway stayed cool and escaped. The Pantherettes charged back behind the powerful striking of outside hitter Bailey Jones, who went for eight kills in 16 swings on the night. Midway thrice managed to tie the score on set point attempts for Temple. Then finally the Pantherettes took a 27-26 lead when a Tem-Cat spike flew long. Moments later, middle blocker Maddy Reiger dropped in a well-placed tip to give Midway the set win.

“They fought hard at the end, they didn’t panic,” Porter said. “They were down five or six late, and they didn’t panic at all. They kept chugging away and fighting, and that’s what they do every day at practice. So, I’m very proud of the seniors.”

Ultimately, that’s been the temperament of this Midway team. It endured a typically rigorous tournament schedule and took some tough losses against quality foes like Leander Rouse, Mansfield and Waxahachie. But even when they’re down, the Pantherettes don’t consider themselves out, and they’ve also secured more than their fair share of impressive wins.

“I think how confidently we’re playing,” said Porter, when asked about what his team is doing best right now. “We haven’t panicked since the first tournament. We’ve accepted that we’re going to be in some tight battles with some good teams. But they lean on each other whenever we get to that. They don’t start pressing the panic button. … Our seniors, Laura Lail is doing a heck of a job just keeping them together.”

When several of Midway’s regulars took the court for the second set, they made up for lost time. They buzzed to a 9-0 lead before Temple scored on a Teariea Edwards kill to snap the streak. But the Pantherettes maintained a hot and heavy pace, led by the sizzling spikes of McKenzie.

The junior was coming off of a 20-kill performance in a four-set win over Pflugerville Weiss, and even though she wasn’t on the court quite as much against Temple she proved no less dominant. She thumped 10 kills in 20 attempts, most on some high-velocity spatter.

“She went off. At one point she was 9 for 11, I think,” Porter said. “Pretty efficient, 9 for 11 with no errors. … (Against Weiss) she had 20 kills on 40 swings. She hit .500 against them. Weiss has a big girl they’ve been setting a lot, and (Kenna) held her to .109 (hitting). She was negative going to the last set. So she shut her down and got hers. Kenna is a complete right-side.”

Throw in the all-around steady play of Jones, the high-rising ability of the freshman Herron and the mashers in the middle like Hannah McCarver and Mercy Odedeji, and Midway’s stable of setters can’t really put the ball in the wrong person’s hands.

“We have a lot of options when they get running,” Porter said. “I think at one point against Weiss, we had options where Kenna was hitting .500, one of the middles was hitting .666, McCarver was, and the other was hitting .475. So setters have options. A lot of options.

“And then Bailey just being a six-rotation presence, a ball-control kid, she really has shored up our serve-receive a ton. … She has really made a difference in our lineup the last couple of weeks.”

Midway coasted to a 25-6 romp in that second set. It seemed to have a tidy lead in the second set, opening up a 20-12 advantage on Grace Odedeji’s tip over the Tem-Cat blockers. But Temple hustled its way back, sparking to an 11-3 run to tie the score at 23.

Again, the Pantherettes — whose players casually danced the Wobble and the Cotton-Eyed Joe during the break between the second and third sets — never let Temple see them sweat. Midway’s Brooke Rimlinger gave Midway a 24-23 lead with a kill off the hands of the Wildcat blockers, then the Pantherettes secured match point moments later courtesy of a Temple hitting error.

Midway will take its bye on Friday before returning to the court Tuesday at Copperas Cove.

Tolar 3, No. 11 Bosqueville 0

TOLAR — The homestanding Rattlers showed some venom in taking down the 11th-ranked Lady Bulldogs, 25-16, 27-25, 25-21, in a nondistrict clash.

Bosqueville dropped to 19-7 on the season. It will have another tough road battle on Friday when it faces No. 9 Hamilton.

No. 15 Lorena 3, Rogers 0

LORENA — The 15th-ranked Lady Leopards improved to 2-0 in District 19-3A action with a sweep of visiting Rogers.

Lorena upped its overall record to 21-8 with the win, and will next play at McGregor on Friday.

Connally 3, Marlin 1

The Lady Cadets secured their fifth straight win with a four-set triumph over Marlin.

Connally’s winning streak has pushed its overall record to 16-10. It has nondistrict matches against Rapoport and Hamilton left before opening district play against China Spring on Sept. 22.