Voting has exploded in the Super Poll, but there's just 1 day left to get your favorites into the finals
Nearly 2,000 votes came flooding in to the Super Poll on Thursday, pushing the total to just shy of 12,000 votes cast in the Trib's annual fan poll of your favorite Centex high school football players

That's because the top five vote-getters by the end of the games Friday night, Sept. 25, will advance to a one-week final voting round that begins Sunday.

The deadline for first-round voting and to write-in players is 11:59 p.m. Friday at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to the five-person final round. Voting will then run for one week beginning Sunday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 2 and the winners will be crowned in the Oct. 4 Tribune-Herald.

Here's what the leaderboard looks like as of early Friday morning — the No. 5 player has changed at at least one position, and there are close races everywhere on the board, so there's still plenty of opportunity to get your favorite player into the top 5:

QUARTERBACK

  • Ryder Hohhertz, Moody
  • Tanner Merenda, Crawford
  • Landon Edwards, West
  • Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills
  • Major Bowden, China Spring

RUNNING BACK

  • Trey Janek, West
  • Breck Chambers, Crawford
  • Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring
  • Batsell Bates, West
  • Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

  • Luke Torbert, Crawford
  • Xavier Williams, Waco High
  • Wyatt Wolf, West
  • Jordan Nevarez, China Spring
  • Duston Vanek, West

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

  • Luke Wines, West
  • Micah Sauls, Mart
  • Cooper Gohlke, Crawford
  • Hayden Hopkins, China Spring
  • Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

  • Cason Pullin, Connally
  • Jaden Anderson, West
  • Luke Wines, West
  • Garrett Pearson, Crawford
  • Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills

LINEBACKER

  • Camron Walker, Crawford
  • Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring
  • Gage Gordan, West
  • Kolten Saulters, Robinson
  • TJ McCutcheon, West

DEFENSIVE BACK

  • Guillermo Acevedo, West
  • Luke Torbert, Crawford
  • Colt Murphree, Crawford
  • Slade McCloud, Robinson
  • Anthony McGlothern, West

SPECIALIST

  • Ty Torbert, kicker, Crawford
  • Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart
  • Alan Olvera, kicker, West
  • Breck Chambers, punter, Crawford
  • Carson Koe, kicker, China Spring

SIX-MAN

  • Kadyn Johnson, Abbott
  • Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian
  • Camray Sanders, Methodist Children's Home
  • C.J. Hutchison, Gholson
  • Marlow Welch, Vanguard
  • Ian Markum, Oglesby
