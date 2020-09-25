Voting has exploded in the Super Poll, but there's just 1 day left to get your favorites into the finals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 2,000 votes came flooding in to the Super Poll on Thursday, pushing the total to just shy of 12,000 votes cast in the Trib's annual fan poll of your favorite Centex high school football players

That's because the top five vote-getters by the end of the games Friday night, Sept. 25, will advance to a one-week final voting round that begins Sunday.

The deadline for first-round voting and to write-in players is 11:59 p.m. Friday at wacotrib.com/superpoll. Then we’ll cut down the ballot in each category to the five-person final round. Voting will then run for one week beginning Sunday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Oct. 2 and the winners will be crowned in the Oct. 4 Tribune-Herald.

Here's what the leaderboard looks like as of early Friday morning — the No. 5 player has changed at at least one position, and there are close races everywhere on the board, so there's still plenty of opportunity to get your favorite player into the top 5:

QUARTERBACK