W as in win, W as in water: Waco High Lions learning lessons in how to be fluid

Like a lot of guys aged 40 and older, Kwame Cavil is a Bruce Lee fan.

Well, “fan” may be an understatement.

“Oh, come on — were you a Bruce Lee fan? If you weren’t a Bruce Lee fan, I don’t understand you,” Cavil said. “I remember ‘Enter the Dragon.’ I watched ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ where they portrayed a scene with him. That was cool. … When I was younger, I was just a fan, he’s Bruce Lee. As you get older you just learn how deep and how human he was.”

So, when ESPN aired a “30 for 30” documentary on the famed kung fu master this summer, Cavil considered it appointment television. The third-year Waco High football coach enjoyed learning more about Lee’s background and upbringing, but it was the overall title and theme of the film that he soaked up like a sponge. That message? (Be) Like Water.

For Cavil’s Lions, it’s a more appropriate lesson than ever. In 2020, the players who can be flexible and fluid, who can adapt to the shape of their container, have lasting power.