Waco Basketball Officials seek new recruits
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Waco Basketball Officials seek new recruits

The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter has begun recruiting officials for the 2021-22 season.

Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. For more information or to sign up, call Rodney Simms at 254-644-0610, Don Wenzel at 254-214-2707, or Earl Stinnett at 254-715-2615.

