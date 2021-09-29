Waco Basketball Officials seek new recruits

The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter has begun recruiting officials for the 2021-22 season.
Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. For more information or to sign up, call Rodney Simms at 254-644-0610, Don Wenzel at 254-214-2707, or Earl Stinnett at 254-715-2615.
