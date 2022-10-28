Waco High 23, Cleburne 13

CLEBURNE — Reggie Lewis and Lazavier Amos scored first-half touchdowns as Waco High nailed down its second win of the season and first District 4-5A Division I win.

The Lions (2-7, 1-6) took a 15-0 halftime lead as Lewis ran for a 36-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and Amos followed with an eight-yard score. Waco High added a safety to close the first half.