 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Waco High 23, Cleburne 13

From the Centex high school football: Week 10 coverage series
  • 0

CLEBURNE — Reggie Lewis and Lazavier Amos scored first-half touchdowns as Waco High nailed down its second win of the season and first District 4-5A Division I win.

The Lions (2-7, 1-6) took a 15-0 halftime lead as Lewis ran for a 36-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and Amos followed with an eight-yard score. Waco High added a safety to close the first half.

After Cleburne (0-10, 0-8) broke through for a score, Amos ran for another eight-yard score and Waco High completed a two-point conversion to take a 23-7 lead with 9:37 left in the game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10

Our big football preview, with coach interviews and game breakdowns: Connally-Madisonville, Yoe-Franklin, China Spring-Wax. Life, Mart-Dawson, Lorena-Troy, Rosebud-Lott-Marlin, Midway-Weiss and more. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert