Waco High-DeSoto switched to Thursday
Waco High-DeSoto switched to Thursday

Waco High will try to break through with its first District 11-6A win when it hosts No. 11 DeSoto on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.

The game was moved from Friday to allow Buffalo and Franklin to meet in a playoff game at WISD Stadium.

Waco High (1-5) remained winless at 0-4 in district play following last week’s 19-15 loss to Waxahachie.

The Lions appeared on the verge of a win after opening up a 15-0 lead before Waxahachie stormed back. The Lions forced three first-half turnovers, and the offense capitalized as Sean Mooney scored on a touchdown run and hit a touchdown pass to Jeremiah Bennett.

DeSoto (6-1, 4-1) has put it all together in the last two games, rolling to a 63-14 win over Midway followed by last week’s 56-7 romp over Mansfield.

Samari Collier is a talented dual-threat quarterback while Jerand Bradley and Jaedon Wilson are top receiving threats. An intimidating defensive line is led by Texas commitment and Byron Murphy, five-star recruit Shemar Turner and Northwestern (La.) State commitment Waymon Smith.

